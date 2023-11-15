P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) joined Kevin Fernandes, Vice President, Regional Sales, TMX Equity Transfer Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the P3 2023 International Day.

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit, non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Its mandate is to collaborate with all levels of government, Indigenous communities and the private sector to enable innovative, sustainable approaches to developing, maintaining and operating infrastructure that achieve the best outcomes and enhanced quality of life for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

