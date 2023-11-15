Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference (https://s/ZF7JCxkV2JSwRGgysvWVK5?domain=cc.webcasts.com). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:35 a.m. MST (11:35 a.m. EST) in Scottsdale, AZ.

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

