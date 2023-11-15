Static Media Revives Chowhound, Launches Three Additional Brands in Q4 - Foodie, Money Digest, and Outdoor Guide

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is pleased to announce the relaunch of the beloved food brand Chowhound , a digital gathering place for obsessive food lovers that ceased operations in 2022. Additionally, Static Media has launched three new websites, further expanding and rounding out its portfolio – Foodie , Money Digest , and Outdoor Guide .

Chowhound and Foodie join Static Media's robust family of food brands – Tasting Table , Daily Meal , Food Republic , and Mashed – which reached a combined 17 million U.S. unique viewers in September, making it the 6th largest "Lifestyles – Food" audience, according to Comscore*.

Relaunched by Static Media in Q4 2023 after ceasing publishing in 2022, Chowhound was originally founded in 1997 by writer Jim Leff and Bob Okumura as a place for New York restaurant lovers, later becoming a nationwide forum for dining and culinary discourse. Chowhound had an early influence in contributing to America's growing appreciation for regional cuisine, serving a particular user base, from food adventurers to dilettantish foodies seeking delicious, local, and hard-to-find foods outside the mainstream culture.

With this relaunch, Chowhound will continue to serve food aficionados and everyone who wants to know the best way to prepare a dish and the science behind it. We'll dig deep into the history of food and how it works, from the best time of year to buy oysters to the reason American cheese has such a perfect melt (and whether or not it's actually cheese).

Foodie is a brand-new culinary site from Static Media. It's more than your average food site. It's not just about filling your belly; it's about the experience. If your camera eats before you do, and you're willing to drive three hours to try the newest viral bite, you've found your people. From food trends to cooking tips, dining advice you can trust, food hacks you have to try, and the latest from your favorite celebrity chefs, we've got you covered as you take on your next food-filled adventure.

Money Digest is Static Media's first personal finance site, designed with a broad audience in mind. On the site, you'll get approachable personal finance tips, advice, and explainers, all from a team united by the mission to demystify the financial topics that impact all of our lives.

Outdoor Guide is your online base camp for outdoor living. We cover everything from the backyard to the world's most far-flung destinations. Whether you're an amateur adventurer seeking tips for your first hike, a seasoned pro looking for high-test gear recommendations, or a DIYer looking to learn useful tips to improve your home's outdoor spaces, we're here to prep you for any and all excursions out in the fresh air.

"We're excited to bring Chowhound back to life and launch these three new sites. Food is obviously a strong vertical for us, and we feel that we can drill down and reach specific audiences by having a breadth of sites in this category. We've also always wanted to enter the personal finance space and are confident Money Digest will be able to provide unique angles on this fundamental topic that's important to everyone. Finally, entering the active outdoor category with Outdoor Guide will complement our rapidly growing travel site, Explore ," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media.

