Get Ready to Sleigh Holiday Hosting: Jimmy Dean® Brand Appoints Chief Hosting Officer to Help Americans Navigate Seasonal Entertaining with Ease

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday spirit in the air, many Americans feel a familiar mix of emotions when it comes to hosting duties. In fact, 75% of Americans think getting help with hosting a holiday party at home would be a huge relief, per new research from Jimmy Dean brand.1 To help add much-needed lightheartedness and support, the brand has enlisted actor, comedian, dad and podcaster Josh Peck as its Chief Hosting Officer (C.H.O.).

Through the first-ever Officially Sponsored Host program, Jimmy Dean brand and Josh Peck will sponsor the parties of ten lucky winners and provide them with all the hosting essentials to bring less pressure and more joy to the memory-making season. Packs include everything from recipes to complete sets of dinnerware and décor to take the guesswork out of entertaining. In his appointed role, Peck will also share his expert entertaining counsel – from his go-to prep-ahead recipes featuring Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage to his amusing take on the kids' table – all designed to help hosts everywhere reach C.H.O. status.

"I know the holiday hosting scramble all too well," said Peck. "Between two kids and our busy schedules, my wife and I have gotten entertaining down to a science – it comes down to good food, a festive ambience and surrounding yourself with people you love. That's why I'm thrilled to team up with Jimmy Dean brand to help people navigate hosting duties with ease this year."

"The Jimmy Dean brand embodies optimism and has always had a special place on the holiday table," said Ryan Christofferson, brand director at Jimmy Dean brand. "We couldn't think of a better Chief Hosting Officer than Josh Peck. He perfectly melds our uplifting tone with his wit and charm, which is just what's needed for a program designed to bring more joy – and less stress – this holiday season."

Jimmy Dean Brand's Officially Sponsored Host Sweepstakes *

Now through Dec. 6, 2023, consumers can visit JimmyDeanHosts.com to enter for a chance to win one of ten (10) prize packages that include all the ingredients for a sizzling holiday party. In addition to party kits filled with custom collectibles curated by Josh Peck and the brand, winners will receive $1,000 to spice up the party however they choose – whether it's a DJ, an ice sculpture, a cleaning crew or something else entirely.

Survey Results Reveal Biggest Holiday Hosting Stressors

To uncover Americans' true feelings around holiday hosting, Jimmy Dean brand conducted a nationwide CARAVAN survey among 1,011 U.S. adults. Survey results indicated that:

Gen Z (71%) and millennial celebrators (64%) are more likely to have a hiding spot than older generations.

Gen Z and millennial generations reported feeling the most stress in the kitchen (83% and 79% respectively) compared to older generations (55% Gen X and 54% boomer).

68% of Americans identified food-related tasks, like menu planning, as the worst or most stressful part of hosting.

More than 50% reported that at least one family member has a holiday-related meltdown each year.

For an assortment of holiday recipe inspiration, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite breakfast sausage brand1. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Skillets, Breakfast Bowls, Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Plant-Based Patty Sandwiches, Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles® breakfast cups and Jimmy Dean Delights® breakfast products boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on the Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable and affordable to meet customers' needs worldwide and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Survey Methodology1

This CARAVAN survey was conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,011 adults 18 years of age and older, weighted by age, sex, geographic region, race and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,000 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on October 11-13, 2023.

