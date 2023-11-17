AKA Bank Showcases DeepBrain AI's Conversational AI Human Service at Euro Finance Tech Day 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, in collaboration with AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft mbH (AKA), introduced AI avatar technology to the European financial services sector at the Euro Finance Tech Day 2023. AKA led a panel discussion featuring DeepBrain AI's conversational AI Human technology, showcasing the use of AI and AI avatars to modernize and transform 24/7 customer support in the financial services industry.

Euro Finance Tech Day 2023, organized by dfv Euro Finance Group, focused on topics related to digitalization, payments, and technology trends in finance and banking. The event this year delved into the central theme of "Could we handle artificial finance?" The agenda aimed to highlight the changes, opportunities, and risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance and banking industry.

Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, "DeepBrain AI is honored to have been represented by AKA at Euro Finance Tech Day. We know that AI will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing all aspects of future businesses. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ambitions for AI and AI avatars, driving our expansion into the European market and paving the way for enhanced customer experiences and improved operational efficiency."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AI Avatars are revolutionizing human-computer interaction. DeepBrain is well-positioned to enter the European market, building on the company's successful track record of implementing AI and AI avatar technology in Asia-Pacific banking institutions. The company has established strong partnerships with leading financial institutions, including KB Kookmin Bank, Samsung Securities, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, Hana Bank, and AIA Life Insurance. Their patented AI avatar video and conversational AI Human technologies have played a crucial role in advancing video production, enhancing digital interactions, and delivering exceptional experiences for both customers and staff. DeepBrain AI sets itself apart as an industry leader by providing comprehensive support for all AI avatar formats, including both software and hardware products.

During the Euro Finance Tech Day 2023 exhibition, AKA showcased a prototype based on DeepBrain's AI Human technology, demonstrating the company's AI avatar's ability to engage in human-like conversations. DeepBrain's conversational AI model, which was developed in collaboration with AKA, utilized a fine-tuned large language model (LLM) to deliver personalized and informative responses that closely resembled natural human-to-human exchanges. Additionally, the AI human has a visually realistic appearance, creating a unique experience that combines the advantages of technology with the familiarity of human interactions.

"We are excited to be the first German company to present our AI avatar prototype "AMY" from DeepBrain AI live on stage at the Euro Finance Tech Day. Smart AI avatars will significantly alter customer experience in the near future and provide many opportunities for value-generating human-computer-interaction – available 24/7 in the language of the customer. DeepBrain AI's AI Human technology is highly sophisticated and matches the expectation of our customers. I want to express my gratitude to the team, which basically worked 24 hours a day, distributed over three continents, in Palo Alto, Frankfurt and Seoul." said Marck Wengrzik, CEO at AKA.

The collaboration between AKA and DeepBrain AI is rooted in the strong belief that the potential for AI in financial services is enormous. Following the exhibition at Euro Finance Tech Day 2023, AKA will evaluate the potential integration of DeepBrain AI's AI avatar technology into their business services.

About AKA Bank: AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft mbH has specialized in international export and trade finance since 1952. AKA is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main. Together with its 17 shareholder banks such as Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Leasing, DZ Bank, Hamburg Commercial Bank, ING, KfW IPEX-Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit, it works in partnership to finance German export transactions. In cooperation with exporters, importers, credit insurers and banks, AKA makes an important contribution to promoting the German export industry. The commodity-related nature of its activities ensures a reliable and resilient business model.

About DeepBrain AI:

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interactions by utilizing real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions to generate the world's fastest and most realistic human-like AI models. The company's proprietary, patent-led technology adds a human touch to all digital content and interactions, reducing the cost and time of video production and improving the quality of digital engagement. DeepBrain AI is at the forefront of shaping modern digital experiences and has already made a significant impact in various industries, such as media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DeepBrain AI has received numerous accolades for its technology, AI Studios, and AI Human platforms, including the CES 2022 and 2023 Innovation Awards. The company has already achieved remarkable success in the Asia-Pacific region and is now focused on growing virtual human technology in the North American and European markets.

Captured at Euro Finance Tech Day 2023, AKA Bank's CEO stands with 'Amy', the epitome of DeepBrain AI's innovation in conversational AI avatars, symbolizing the synergy of human expertise and AI precision in modern banking. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeepBrain AI