Beaches® Resorts Welcomes The Elf On The Shelf® Scout Elf® To Sunny Shores This Holiday Season

LAND OF PALM TREES AND 80 DEGREES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday carols sung with sun-soaked cheer: that's the sound of Scout Elf® helpers heading South for the winter this year. Beaches® Resorts ushers in the magic of the season with an irresistible invitation and "V.I.E." butler-curated perks for everyone's favorite Christmastime sidekick to hang their tiny hats and bask in a Caribbean winter wonderland.

Joining festive forces with The Lumistella Company – the creators of the beloved annual family tradition The Elf on the Shelf® – Beaches Resorts is rolling out the candy cane carpet for families and Scout Elf® friends this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

Joining festive forces with The Lumistella Company – the creators of the beloved annual family tradition The Elf on the Shelf® – Beaches Resorts, the award-winning all-inclusive resort brand for families, is rolling out the candy cane carpet for families and Scout Elf friends alike at all three Beaches Resorts located in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos . The elf-tastic happenings kick off November 24 – marking the official start of Scout Elf Return Week (Nov 22 – Dec 1) and a whimsical white sand holiday season at Beaches.

"Holidays are the season for family memory-making and for many, The Elf on the Shelf brand has become a most loved and anticipated part of their annual traditions," said Luisana Suegart, Director of Public Relations for Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Beaches Resorts. "It's why we're especially grateful to Santa for giving his Scout Elf helpers the permission to join families at Beaches this holiday season, and we can't wait to roll out the red carpet for them with special treats and activities during their stay with us."

With winding waterslides and unlimited ice cream in store, guests can anticipate Scout Elf stunts galore. In the spirit of all things merry and bright, Beaches Resorts is celebrating with all things festive from day to night:

Beaches Resorts' Sweet Island Soiree ft. The Elf on the Shelf

Boasting Santa's (passport) stamp of approval, his Scout Elf crew will rock around the palm trees during Beaches Resorts' Sweet Island Soiree ft. The Elf on the Shelf – weekly holiday parties featuring The Elf on the Shelf characters, build-your-own cookie bars, arts and crafts stations, music and more. Holiday story time sessions, festive karaoke and other soul-stirring happenings will indulge every Scout Elf with vacation whimsy.

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice: Rolling Out the Candy Cane Carpet with Very Important Scout Elf Treatment

In true Beaches Resorts fashion, Beaches butlers will put the "treat" in butler treatment as they gear up for their jolliest task yet – pampering Scout Elf friends with special, pint-sized "V.I.E." (Very Important Scout Elf) surprises ahead of nights of adventure and trips to the North Pole. Families traveling with their Scout Elf in tow and scheduled to vacation during the month of December in butler-level rooms will enjoy "V.I.E". - Very Important Scout Elf - treats such as Moonlight Milk & Cookies, Marshmallow Bubble Baths, Festive Trail Mix and a Holiday Movie Night-In. Guests' butlers will also be on call with Santa-approved gloves and magic elf moving tongs should a Scout Elf doze off to the warm Caribbean breeze. It happens!

All Traditions Start Somewhere

For Beaches Resorts guests who want to experience the magic of The Elf on the Shelf for the first time, The Elf on the Shelf tradition, The Elf on the Shelf Official Scout Elf Carrier, and other items will be available at all resort retail shops.

Gifting Toys and Spreading Joy: Beaches Resorts' Little Helpers

Families participating in The Elf on the Shelf festivities can join the Beaches family in spreading the true meaning of the holiday season by supporting the philanthropic work of the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation . Every year, the Sandals Foundation works to provide 15,000 toys to children across the Caribbean and this year, guests can become "Beaches Little Helpers" by volunteering to craft hand-made holiday cards to be distributed to local children.

Unwind After the Holidays with the "Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf" Vacation Sweepstakes

When the tree comes down and all is said and done, there's a chance to win some post-holiday Caribbean fun. From November 24 – December 30, families across North America and the U.K. are invited to enter the Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf Vacation Sweepstakes for a chance to win a six-night vacation at either Beaches Negril in Jamaica or Beaches Turks and Caicos, along with additional festive goodies including a The Elf on the Shelf tradition and The Elf on the Shelf Official Scout Elf Carrier.

"We are thrilled! The Lumistella Company's partnership with Beaches Resorts represents two iconic brands coming together to create enormously joyful family moments," said Christa Pitts, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company. "This collaboration will allow us to provide guests at Beaches with a dose of Christmas magic, The Elf on the Shelf style, and delight both the young and the young at heart."

To make the Scout Elf season even more fun, families are encouraged to share their Scout Elf's most creative and imaginative tropical-themed holiday antics on social media using the hashtag #ScoutElfAtBeaches and tagging @BeachesResorts and @ElfonTheShelf.

For more information about Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf holiday happenings, visit www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf .

About Beaches® Resorts:

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks and enjoy the XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. For more information, visit Lumistella.com.

