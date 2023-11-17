The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) and the Ontario government joined Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal and Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day.

The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) is a national network and accessible digital platform for sharing research and resources, and leading strategies. With 10 regional hubs and a network of more than 250 organizations, WEKH is designed to address the needs of diverse women entrepreneurs across regions and sectors. With the support of the Government of Canada, WEKH spreads its expertise from coast to coast, enabling service providers, academics, government and industry to enhance their support for women entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit https://wekh.ca/.

Held annually on November 19, Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a day on which the work of women entrepreneurs is observed and discussed.

