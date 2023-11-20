Arcadia Cold Celebrates Another Cold Storage Facility Grand Opening

The Atlanta Cold Storage grand opening is Arcadia Cold's third celebration in five weeks in an unprecedented ramp up.

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics celebrated the grand opening of their newest highly anticipated state-of-the-art Atlanta Cold Storage Facility. The Atlanta facility is located in Union City, GA, with immediate access to I-85, I-285 and I-20. Due to its strategic location, this facility can service nearly 20% of the US population within a day's drive.

This fully racked, brand-new facility is fully operational and is designed to handle both frozen and chilled temperatures from -20 to 38 ̊F. Arcadia Cold's Atlanta facility is over 300,000 SF and can support storage of over 44,000 pallets.

This marks the Company's third facility grand opening since the start of October. Arcadia's quickly growing national cold storage network has now celebrated the openings of their Fort Worth facility, their Phoenix facility, and now their Atlanta Facility.

"This is Arcadia's third grand opening of a new facility in two months," said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. "The Atlanta facility brings us one step closer to building out a national network that offers a new level of tangible expertise and high-end customer care to our customers. I couldn't be prouder of the Team's ability to successfully plan, launch and operate all of these facilities in such a compressed timeframe – it's truly unprecedented."

Speakers at the event included Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, KC Williams of Griffco Design/Build, Sean Gilbert of Saxum Real Estate, and Chris Hughes of Arcadia Cold.

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

Arcadia Cold was established in April 2021 and specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational "know-how". Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model

