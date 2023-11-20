Overseas Adventure Travel Lets Travelers Explore More, Spend Less with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Savings for Americans 50+ on land and sea adventures in 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, travelers can enjoy the anticipation of the holiday season by planning the journey of a lifetime. Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel for Americans ages 50 and older, announced significant Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Savings to inspire 2024 travel dreams. The offer includes $500 savings per person on all 2024 adventures, now through November 27, 2023.

Overseas Adventure Travel logo (PRNewsfoto/Grand Circle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings bring travelers a fantastic opportunity to explore the world for less," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "These savings will inspire travelers to embark on life-changing O.A.T. adventures."

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, travelers can save $500 per person on all 2024 adventures. Alternatively, they can save up to $5,698 per person on select January-April 2024 adventures. These are O.A.T's best savings opportunities to date. Plus, travelers can save an additional 10% when they pay in full within 14 days.

Solo travelers can take advantage of these savings as well — in addition to FREE Single Supplements on all land adventures.

From Southeast Asia, to the four corners of Africa, and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, travelers will venture off the beaten path in small groups of no more than 16 on land or 25 aboard O.A.T.'s privately owned small ships. With the help of a local Trip Experience Leader, travelers make authentic, meaningful connections with the locals they meet along the way.

Black Friday savings: Grand Circle family of companies

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings extend to Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel – both part of the Grand Circle family of companies along with O.A.T.

For Grand Circle Cruise Line, travelers can save $500 per person on all 2024 departures; or they can fly for free on all March-June 2024 River Cruises. On Grand Circle Travel, travelers can save $500 per person on any 2024 departure; or they can choose to save $750 per person on select March-June 2024 Grand Circle Land Vacations. Travelers can save an additional 10% when they pay in full within 14 days.

Grand Circle Cruise Line itineraries are designed to maximize cultural interaction—and offer the lowest per-diems available in cruising. Grand Circle River Cruises are the most discovery- and value-rich way to traverse Europe's waterways. Aboard our 86- to 162-passenger privately-owned vessels, travelers visit iconic capitals and small towns, while unpacking just once.

Grand Circle Travel makes the world accessible through trips that deliver unmatched discoveries, leisurely pacing, more travel choices, and comprehensive value. In a group of no more than 42 Americans, travelers break bread with local families, and go behind the scenes to see how they truly live and work.

To reserve travel with Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, travelers should call 1-800-955-1925 by 11/27/23 and mention code OATBFCM.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel