On World Children's Day, Marriott International and UNICEF Expand "Check Out for Children"

Marriott Relaunches and Expands its Donation Program in the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Children's Day, Marriott International announced it is working together with UNICEF to relaunch and expand its donation program "Check Out for Children." The program—which invites guests to make a voluntary donation for each night of their stay—is now live in over 500 properties across 40 countries in Marriott's Caribbean, Latin America (CALA), Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) regions.

Over the course of nearly three decades, hotels in the company's portfolio have helped Marriott raise over $50M for UNICEF, benefiting more than 4.5M children worldwide, mainly through the Check Out for Children donation program. With the program's official relaunch in February 2023, Check Out for Children has generated over $250,000 in additional support for UNICEF. Additionally, since 2022, Marriott, along with the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott guests, have contributed over $1.3M to UNICEF.

Marriott has raised over $50M for UNICEF over the course of nearly three decades, benefiting more than 4.5M children worldwide (PRNewswire)

These contributions have gone toward responding to some of the world's most severe challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and humanitarian crises as well as providing ongoing care for the world's most vulnerable children.

"Marriott is proud to continue its legacy of serving our world in collaboration with UNICEF," said David Marriott, Chairman of the Board, Marriott International. "Since 1995, we have worked with UNICEF to provide much needed funding for youth health and nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education and skill building, and the protection and care of children in the face of natural disaster. The Check Out for Children program is an incredible opportunity for our guests and our hotels to support UNICEF's relentless pursuit of bettering the lives of children around the world."

Marriott's Check Out for Children program helps fund UNICEF's ongoing efforts to make a better world for every child in over 190 countries and territories. The program invites guests to make a voluntary donation to their bill at check-in, with the option to remove or modify the donation at any time during their stay. Donations will be used to help further UNICEF's work across the regions through initiatives like creating safe and clean environments for children in CALA; providing access to education in APEC; and helping protect refugees and advocate for children with disabilities in EMEA.

"For nearly 30 years, Check Out for Children has raised funds to support UNICEF's work to protect the rights of every child. Our partnership with Marriott International is helping UNICEF reach children wherever and whenever the need is greatest," said Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships, UNICEF. "We are grateful for the innovative way in which Marriott has invited its guests to learn more about UNICEF and support our work to meet children's needs throughout every stage of childhood and adolescence, including being there before, during and after emergencies, providing vital assistance."

As part of Marriott's Serve 360 sustainability and social impact platform, the Check Out for Children program reflects the company's larger commitment to Nurture Our World, making the communities where Marriott operates better places to live, work, and visit.

To learn more about the Check Out for Children program visit https://serve360.marriott.com/nurture/unicef-checkout-for-children

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About UNICEF

The United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information visit unicefusa.org. UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service. UNICEF's work is funded entirely through the voluntary support of millions of people around the world and our partners in government, civil society and the private sector.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.