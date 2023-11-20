Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye deeply involves in APEC CEO Summit 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye has been deeply involved in the APEC CEO Summit 2023 and a series of supporting events held from November 14 to 16 local time in San Francisco, the United States, as a platinum sponsor and an exclusive Chinese liquor partner.

During the Summit, Wuliangye meticulously crafted a theme exhibition hall with Chinese charm to present the crafty brewing techniques, excellent quality and cultural heritage of harmony of its products in a multi-dimensional manner and fully display its core products, receiving high attention and wide praise of representatives attending the Summit.

It participated in the Sustainable Business Leaders Dialogue as a special supporter, contributing to higher-quality and sustainable industrial development with the power of harmony.

It also showed up at the Asia-Pacific Sustainable Business Leaders Night 2023 as a strategic partner and designated liquor, building a bridge of communication with liquor to help create a resilient and sustainable future for the Asia-Pacific region and inject more momentum into global economic recovery.

The Chinese baijiu producer has been deepening its involvement in the activities under the APEC framework since 2019, such as the APEC CEO Summit and the APEC China CEO Forum. It constantly showcases the confidence and charm of harmony of the China brand and assists the Asia-Pacific region in achieving a prosperous future.

As China's high-level opening-up further advances, Wuliangye will leverage international platforms with global influence such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Boao Forum for Asia and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to accelerate the integration into the global integrated development and lead the Chinese baijiu industry to contribute to a better and more prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific region and the world, according to an executive of the company.

The APEC CEO Summit is the highest-level summit for leaders of APEC economies to jointly discuss important affairs in the Asia-Pacific region and promote trade liberalization and economic cooperation. This year's summit centers on green and low-carbon transformation of industries and sustainable development among other core issues, and aims to propose high-quality solutions to foster balanced economic growth and create a future of common prosperity for the Asia-Pacific region and the global economy.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337237.html

