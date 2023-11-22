FUNLOVE.COM on the Rise with New Website and National Marketing Campaign

FUNLOVE.COM on the Rise with New Website and National Marketing Campaign

18 store locations and Funlove.com is where shoppers can go to "make love fun!"

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A known locally-owned and founded romance and sexual wellness retailer, Fascinations, recently launched a new website and a national marketing campaign with plans to expand their reach and online store brand, FUNLOVE.COM, a fun, easy-to-use shopping platform.

Fascinations Funlove.com Logo (PRNewswire)

Fascinations stores are known for their design aesthetic and superior merchandising. Each store is open and inviting and offers a uniquely different look and attraction. As more big box names begin to offer adult toys, Fascinations stands apart as a romance retailer because of the wide variety of premier toys and intimate products, luxury lingerie brands, gifts, novelties, and a growing selection of athleisure and everyday apparel. In addition, Fascinations employs more than 170 throughout its operations, and invests highly in educating and training employees to become experts in providing the best shopping experience, and guiding consumers to make the right selections.

The retailer has expanded for more than 30 years, and today has 18 physical locations, 10 in Phoenix, two in Tucson, six in Colorado - three in the Denver area, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Boulder.

A new website, www.funlove.com was launched in August and inspired a national marketing campaign to include live reads and commercials on satellite radio, SiriusXM, The Howard Stern Show, and Whitney Cummings podcast Good For You, and the Stephanie Miller Show, among others.

"Our entire philosophy is to make love fun," stated Courney Elkins, head of Retail Strategy. "Fascinations was born from a desire to create a pleasant and educational environment where people 18 and older feel at ease shopping sensual wellness products and exploring ways to enhance intimacy and feel comfortable asking questions about their sexual well-being."

"Our physical and online locations are a fun place to shop, whether by yourself or with your date or partner," Elkins added. "We have many adventurous toys, gifts, kits and games to help people discover new desires, explore passions, spice up their love life, and enhance intimacy."

A cutting-edge retailer, most patrons fall in the 25-44 demographic, but Fascinations also welcomes a healthy contingent of older adults looking for inspiration and products for sexual and sensual wellness.

About

Fascinations is more than a store – it's an experience. Fascinations and funlove.com offer inviting spaces where women and men learn about and shop for romantic gifts in a fun, comfortable environment. Supporting many local charities and events and offering 10 percent discounts to members of military year-round, Fascinations is proud to stand behind many causes including breast cancer awareness and others like the Phoenix Pride Festival. www.funlove.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fascinations, Marsoner Inc