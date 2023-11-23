Dancers, Drummers & Dazzling Lights: Snowflake Lane Brings Cheerful Season's Greetings to PNW

Presented by the Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection, the 19th annual nightly parade runs Nov. 24 – Dec. 24

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Northwest's much-loved holiday tradition, Snowflake Lane, will return for the 19th year on Nov. 24 to transform downtown Bellevue into a magical winter wonderland through Christmas Eve. The nightly parade, presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, will run at 7 p.m. along Bellevue Way between NE 4th Street and NE 8th Streets. Visitors will enjoy snowfall, a festive holiday light show and an over-the-top production featuring a host of winter holiday dancers and costumed characters, including Santa himself. For more information on Snowflake Lane, visit snowflakelane.com.

Snowflake Lane presented by The Bellevue Collection. Photo credit: Chance Merchant (PRNewswire)

"For almost 20 years, Snowflake Lane has brought joy, holiday spirit and a sense of community to guests from near and far," said Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "We are incredibly grateful to the production team, performers and the Kemper Freeman family for their commitment to bringing this gift to the community year after year. Rehearsals are already underway, and we look forward to celebrating with those who visit Snowflake Lane at The Bellevue Collection."

From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, visitors will enjoy falling snow, a dazzling light show, elaborate floats and festive costumes, holiday singing with a choir of guests, and photos with Santa. The annual event is produced locally by Greg Thompson Productions, and nearly 180 paid performers, who are mostly students, come from all over the Puget Sound to perform nightly as toy drummers, jingle belle dancers, snow princesses and more. Some other fun facts include:

The parade draws nearly 400,000 guests during the 31 nightly celebrations

Even during mild PNW winters, it snows nightly at Snowflake Lane with 55+ snow machines

There are nearly 180 cast members each night including snow princesses, jinglettes, sugar plum fairies, ribbon dancers, toy drummers, snow flurry color guards, polar bears, teddy bears, snowmen and more

About 60,000 pieces of candy will be handed out this year

The drumline goes through about 250 drumsticks per season

Kemper Freeman, chairman and CEO of The Bellevue Collection, is the visionary behind Snowflake Lane. He was inspired after visiting New York City's Fifth Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile and reached out to Greg Thompson Productions to create a one-of-a-kind, free admission holiday celebration for the local and regional community to enjoy.

In addition to Snowflake Lane, The Bellevue Collection will also offer the following holiday programming:

Santa Photos at Snowflake Lane Factory ( Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 24, Bellevue Square Center Court, Second Level) – Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Make your reservation at Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Make your reservation at https://bellevuecollection.com/santa

Bellevue Place Wintergarden Tree Lighting ( Friday, Nov. 24 ) – Following the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music, cocoa and cookies.

Snowflake Lane Getaway Hotel Packages – Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue , and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection Gift Card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or, and receive aBellevue Collection Gift Card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway

Holiday Wishes ( Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 16) – Stop by the Holiday Wishing Trees in Bellevue Square's Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how you can support local organizations to help families and children.

Holiday Entertainment – Visit Bellevue Square's Center Court to engage with Season of Celebrations, a twenty-foot immersive screen to learn about celebrations around the world and from Dec. 4-8 and Dec. 11-15 , enjoy performances from school choirs and orchestras.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants, and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

