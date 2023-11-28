ADJOAA Celebrates Its Second Year

The African-focused curated online marketplace turns two this month

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, African Design Journey through Austral Asia (ADJOAA, pronounced ajwa) has been a champion of African fashion through its growing online clothing and lifestyle marketplace. Designed to spotlight Made in Africa creations and brands by the Black diaspora, this month marks two years of its quest to revolutionise the fashion industry. Through its global platform, ADJOAA supports and highlights designers and makers from emerging economies and those from underrepresented backgrounds.

"We want to see income mobility for designers and their artisans, dignified work, and facilitate business models that support a circular economy," says Pinaman Owusu-Banahene, the Ghana-born and UK-based Founder and CEO. "We believe that designers of African descent deserve more equity in the world of premium fashion, and that their craft and expertise should be accessible to a wider audience."

Conceptualised nearly a decade earlier in New Zealand and nurtured in Australia, this female-founded online marketplace made its debut in November 2021 with just 20 brands in its portfolio and a solid mission: to make ethically-produced, sustainably-made African and Black-owned fashion more accessible. Today, ADJOAA features over 100 brands and 20,000 curated products from across 25 countries in its portfolio. Explore their range of sustainable Made in Africa collections here .

Products found on this one-stop-shop are limited-edition and never mass produced. In fact, most items are made-to-order and produced from local or upcycled materials. Due to the eco-conscious nature of the products and the social impact model at its core, ADJOAA has attracted shoppers from all over the world, all of whom are searching for sustainable products that are aligned with their values.

"We welcome those interested in championing alternatives to fashion's current unsustainable practices to join us on this journey. ADJOAA challenges the status quo and is building transformative solutions for the African fashion ecosystem while contributing to positive social change locally, regionally, and globally."

To learn more about ADJOAA visit adjoaa.com .

About ADJOAA

ADJOAA is a curated multi-brand online marketplace specialising in premium, high-fashion and sustainable brands by African designers and Black-owned businesses. ADJOAA is dedicated to creating a fully circular and environmentally conscious business. From sourcing to production and beyond, we guarantee ethical practices and minimise our manufacturing impact through environmentally conscious solutions.

