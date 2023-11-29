Everberg Capital Finances the Formation of SMC Roofing

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everberg Capital announced today that it has provided senior term loan financing to support Saw Mill Capital's ("Saw Mill") formation of SMC Roofing Solutions ("SMC"). SMC Roofing Solutions is a multi-regional, residential re-roofing services platform focused predominantly on insurance-claim demand relating to windstorm and hail damage. To date, SMC has acquired three well-known roofing businesses, establishing a presence across several high-growth states. The company operates in a large subsegment of the residential roofing industry that is non-cyclical and highly fragmented. SMC has a scalable platform that leverages a solid organization, insurance claim expertise and a network of labor crews. The company also boasts strong brand recognition and high customer satisfaction, with a large part of their business coming from referrals.

The SMC loan marks Everberg Capital's ninth and latest investment for Everberg Capital Partners II, LP. For more on Everberg's portfolio and investment themes, visit: https://www.everbergcapital.com/portfolio.

Everberg's Managing Partner, Scott Siegel, commented, "We have had a successful long-term relationship with the principals of SMC's financial sponsor, Saw Mill Capital, and are excited to support them in this acquisition and further acquisitions. In a world of climate uncertainty and aging infrastructure, SMC's got you covered."

ABOUT EVERBERG CAPITAL

Everberg Capital is a private capital investment firm focused on investing primarily in the U.S. middle market. The firm partners with both family founders and entrepreneurs as well as innovative financial sponsors to provide bespoke private capital solutions, operational support and capital markets expertise. Everberg's proceeds are used not only for growth financing and acquisitions, but also to stabilize companies and to alleviate burdensome capital structures. To learn more about Everberg Capital, visit www.everbergcapital.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of successful, entrepreneurial business services, specialty distribution and manufactured products businesses with enterprise values up to $200 million. Leveraging a dedicated investment research team and curated operational approach, Saw Mill invests aggressively in portfolio companies to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Saw Mill has been helping leadership teams grow entrepreneurial companies since 1997. To learn more about Saw Mill, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

Media Contact:

David Horowitz

david.horowitz@everbergcapital.com

