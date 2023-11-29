Insomnia Cookies Says 'Thank You' to the Beloved Dessert - Cookies - on the Sweetest Day of the Year

The late-night bakery celebrates the sweetest day of the year all weekend long with free cookies, delicious deals, and giveaways with fellow Insomniacs

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is saying 'thank you' to the beloved dessert, cookies, on the sweetest day of the year—National Cookie Day. Beginning Friday, December 1, the bakery's 250+ locations nationwide will be honoring its favorite sweet treat all weekend long with free cookies, delicious deals, a limited-edition cookie, epic giveaways, and its second annual Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest through December 4.

2022 Ultimate Cookie Lover, Abby Haluska (PRNewswire)

Cookies are more than just a snack; they're a warm hug, a reliable friend, and a sweet indulgence. Whether we are celebrating, needing a pick-me-up, or simply just craving something sweet, cookies are always there for us. This National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is expressing its gratitude for the treat that makes life sweeter—warm, delicious cookies—and to the ones who love them most—Insomniacs.

Insomnia Cookies is searching for its next biggest cookie lover for 2023! Superfans can enter for the chance to win and create their own cookie flavor by sharing a photo or video to Instagram or TikTok proving why they're the Ultimate Cookie Lover. Visit Insomnia's Instagram page or TikTok for more prize details and how to enter.



Insomnia Cookies is dishing out giveaways on Instagram, providing Insomniacs with a chance to win one of many prizes, from gift cards to National Cookie Day swag.

In 2022, Purdue student Abby Haluska , proved to Insomnia Cookies via her TikTok submission that she was the Ultimate Cookie Lover. In 2023, she's proving to all Insomniacs that she's also the Ultimate Cookie creator.



Over the last year, Abby worked with the brand's Cookievation team to create her own custom cookie: The Cinnamon Bun Filled Deluxe – Shopping mall cinnamon bun core childhood memory ACTIVATED. Cinnamon dough with cinnamon chips, white chocolate chips, filled with cream cheese icing, and the cookie is topped with cinnamon sugar. Thank us later.

All Insomniacs can score a FREE Classic cookie and $1 Deluxe cookie in-store when you show the Insomnia App or online with any in-app delivery. * Valid on Classic cookie 12-packs only. Availability varies by location.



* Valid on Classic cookie 6-packs only. Availability varies by location.



CookieMagic Members can score a FREE 6-pack, no purchase necessary, by presenting their membership in-store or adding the Free 6-Pack product to their cart in-app or online while logged in to their CookieMagic account.

* Valid on Classic cookie 12-packs only. Availability varies by location.

*Valid on Classic cookie 6-packs only. Availability varies by location.

Beyond National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is delivering indulgence all cookie season long. The late-night bakery recently unwrapped its Jinglebread collection of Santa-approved holiday treats, and for those Insomniacs both near and far from bakeries can celebrate from home with FREE nationwide shipping and delivery with code GIVECOOKIES23. Cookie lovers looking for even more ways to celebrate can indulge in the brand's upcoming Holiday Spirit collection with festive flavors like a Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Classic cookie and a Solstice Confetti Classic cookie, launching on Tuesday, December 5.

Download Insomnia Cookies images here .

Cinnamon Bun Filled Deluxe (PRNewswire)

Insomnia Cookies (PRNewsfoto/Insomnia Cookies) (PRNewswire)

