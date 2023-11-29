Savitech Redefines Audio Connectivity with LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savitech, a leading innovator in audio technology, proudly introduces its latest project—the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter.
The LHDC ONE revolutionizes wireless audio transmission, setting a new standard for audio clarity and fidelity across diverse electronic devices.
Powered by LHDC, the Hi-Res codec brings a slew of advancements, including an unprecedented audio transmission of up to 24bit/192kHz, adaptive data rate from 128kbps to 1000kbps, with total harmonic distortion as low as -144dB, and support for LE Audio, ensuring a more power efficient audio transmission.
Featuring a USB-C connection, the LHDC ONE offers streamlined audio experience across operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.
Beyond audio fidelity, the LHDC Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter delivers a latency as low as 80 milliseconds, allowing users to hear and react in near-real time.
Launching on Kickstarter with an introductory starting price of $30 USD, the transmitter effectively lowers the threshold for audio enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy high-resolution audio.
Savitech's team, comprising seasoned analog and mixed signal integrated circuit design experts, meticulously crafted the LHDC ONE to broaden the audience for high-resolution audio.
"Savitech continues to push the boundaries of audio innovation, and our LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter showcases this dedication," says Bell Wang, Product Manager at Savitech.
The Kickstarter campaign aims to amass a funding goal of $1000. As the developer of LHDC codec, Savitech is committed to providing top-notch support to users at every step of their audio journey.
For more information about Savitech and the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter, visit the Kickstarter campaign page starting November 28th.
About Savitech:
Savitech, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in advanced audio solutions for a wide range of electronic devices. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Savitech continues to redefine the audio landscape, enriching the experiences of users globally.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Savitech