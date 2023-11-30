HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision announces the release of HikCentral Professional 2.5, an upgraded software for integrated security management. The new version features powerful application enhancements, streamlined functionality, and a broad spectrum of flexible add-on applications via the App Market, delivering customizable experience and effective day-to-day security management on a versatile platform.

Hikvision unveils enhanced HikCentral Professional 2.5 with add-on applications (PRNewswire)

Fred Wu, the Product Director at Hikvision, said, "The release of HikCentral Professional 2.5 is a significant milestone for us and our customers. The upgraded software enables effective management of a wider range of activities on a single platform. We're excited to deliver this enhanced value to our customers."

Versatile add-on applications for diverse business requirements

HikCentral Professional 2.5 allows users to either opt for a full-scale installation or take a flexible approach, expanding their systems with additional features when necessary. With 15 optional add-on applications, HikCentral Professional 2.5 covers extensive businesses and security demands – from office buildings, logistic parks to bus stations. These add-ons include state-of-the-art features like smart walls, parking lot management, attendance management, on-board monitoring, portable enforcement, evidence management, AR, guard patrol, commercial display, security inspection, and more.

The new portable enforcement application greatly improves on-field security operations and management, enhancing the safety and efficiency of personnel with features such as pre-departure checks, real-time communication, and comprehensive duty records. Additionally, enhancements have been made to video, access control, on-board monitoring, which now offer advanced functionalities.

Simplified operations for a better user experience

HikCentral Professional 2.5 is designed to be user-friendly. The software's base package, consisting of video and access control, offers a foundation that requires only an i3-CPU and 4 GB RAM, making it easily accessible to most users.

Moreover, users will find an intuitive interface complete with wizard-guided operations, visualized metrics, AR live interactions, and dynamic E-Maps that facilitate data analysis, alarm management, and event tracking, promoting operational efficiency across various sites.

Stronger integration capabilities with OpenAPIs

The open architecture of HikCentral Professional 2.5 allows for seamless integration to various systems (e.g., WMS, AMS/CMS, BMS) and the management of third-party devices (e.g., cameras, alarm panels, HVACs, NVRs) through standardized protocols like Onvif, BACnet, and SIA.

The inclusion of professional APIs and a web-based no-plugin solution ensure functionality extension beyond security to meet diverse demands and requirements. Meanwhile, the accessible technical documentation and sample codes help users ease the system construction process.

To explore more about the HikCentral Professional 2.5 and its new enhancements, please click here.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology