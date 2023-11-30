Instant Brands Appliances Appoints Rich Krause as Chairman of the Board of Directors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands Appliances, a leading designer, marketer and distributor of electric pressure cookers, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances in the U.S. and globally, announced that Rich Krause has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Having recently completed the acquisition of Instant Brands Appliances from Instant Brands, we are delighted to welcome Rich as Chairman to the Board of Directors. His deep experience in the consumer products sector and his successful track record as a senior executive, including most recently as CEO of Capital Brands, the parent company of the Nutribullet® and Magic Bullet® brands, is a welcome addition to the Board," said Quinn Morgan, Managing Director of Centre Lane Partners.

Rich Krause is an accomplished and seasoned executive with a proven track record of successfully delivering on growth initiatives and driving performance. He most recently served as President and CEO of Capital Brands (owner of the Nutribullet® and MagicBullet®). He joins Instant Brands Appliances with over 38 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, including leadership roles at Newell Brands, Conagra Foods, Fiskars, Confluence Outdoor and Feradyne Outdoors. He currently serves as a board member for two private equity backed businesses and he began his career with Procter & Gamble.

"I am excited to be joining the Instant Brands Appliances Board and be affiliated with such an iconic brand as Instant Pot. I look forward to working with the management team and Centre Lane Partners in growing the business and introducing new products in a 'better for you' category that provides real value to consumers," stated Rich Krause.

About Instant Brands Appliances

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands including Instant®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

