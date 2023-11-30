Toyota Gives a Little Love This Holiday Season

First of Two Heartwarming Holiday Ads Debuted During NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season kicks off, Toyota is celebrating the joy in creating holiday memories with family through a message about spreading love this season. "Present from the Past," the first of two Toyota holiday ads, debuted last night during NBC's primetime special, "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," with a personalized throw from a show host.

"Present from the Past" tells the story of a young woman who receives a Christmas gift from her grandmother. Inside the package is a vintage camera and a collection of her grandmother's photos from when she was the granddaughter's age. Inspired by the camera and with the help of her all-new 2024 Tacoma, the granddaughter decides to recreate the old photos of her grandmother by going to all the same places. Over the course of the following year, she journeys far and wide across the country: to bustling cities, desert canyons, heartland pastures, tranquil forests, secluded coastlines, small town attractions, and beyond. In the final scene, she arrives at her grandmother's home just in time for Christmas, surprising her with a photo album she's created from her travels, alongside her grandmother's photos from the past. Her grandmother becomes overwhelmed with emotion from her granddaughter's thoughtful gift. "Present from the Past" was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Lisa Gunning.

At the heart of Toyota's Hispanic creative is the message that nothing says love like an airport pickup, especially during the holidays. Latinos will never back down from picking up their loved ones, even if it means sitting in endless traffic because the holidays aren't complete until they're together. The Hispanic spot titled, "Arrivals," shows relatable moments of families and friends attempting to find their loved ones amidst the rows of cars, defying weather and traffic. Ultimately, reuniting with their family fills their hearts with joy and comfort, knowing they are finally home for the holidays. The bilingual spot was created by Conill Advertising and directed by Max Malkin.

"This year, Toyota's special holiday message focuses on spreading joy and bringing loved ones together for the holiday season," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "We hope that families and friends will embrace this message as they come together to enjoy what this season is truly about."

This holiday season, Toyota is partnering with 100cameras to help impact youth nationwide. 100cameras is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth by partnering with local schools and organizations to provide programming focused on photography and storytelling to help foster self-expression, connection, and leadership.

With Toyota's donation, Toyota joins the 100cameras Impact Circle, which will fund programming for 10,000 students within the next year. The Impact Circle collective serves as a combined hub of support, fueling 100cameras' comprehensive programming platform that encompasses virtual learning and hands-on classroom experiences across the United States and worldwide.

Viewers are encouraged to support the 100cameras partnership this season by sharing their own recreations of family photos on social media using the hashtag #ToyotaFlashback.

Where to Watch

Following the spot premiere on NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special, the :60 version of "Present from the Past" will also air with high-profile airings on NBC's "TODAY" on Thursday, November 30 and "Sunday Night Football" on NBC on Sunday, December 10 and December 23.

After the premiere week, "Present from the Past" will begin airing the :30 spot across broadcast and cable networks on December 10. The integrated campaign will appear nationally on broadcast, cinema, digital video and paid social. The spot will air during prime time, sports programming, and on cable networks such as Comedy Central and Weather Channel, NBA games on ESPN, NBC's "Sunday Night Football" halftimes throughout December, as well as holiday programming on Freeform.

Hispanic linear TV coverage of "Arrivals" includes a mix of broadcast networks and targeted cable, including Univision, Telemundo, Estrella, UNIVERSO, and Discovery en Español. High profile Hispanic media programming will amplify "Arrivals," including Univision's annual broadcast of their charity event TeletonUSA, UEFA Champions League Soccer, Telemundo's "Hoy Día," and UNIVERSO's "Sunday Night Football" halftime sponsorship. A strategic branded integration on Telemundo's "Hoy Dia" will further extend the message by showing families coming together for the holidays through viewer generated content and real-time content captured at airports, during the week of 12/18. Additionally, content will be shared on Telemundo and Toyota Latino social channels. The campaign will also appear in cinema, include a partnership with Pandora and social featuring Mariela on Meta and Pinterest.

The Toyotathon December Sales Event offers incentives through January 2, 2024. View the spots here. Images and credits are available here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

Media Contacts:

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

Samuel.mahoney@toyota.com

Ava Weaver

Saatchi for Toyota

469-357-2114

Ava.weaver@saatchi.com

Delia Lopez

Conill for Toyota

424-239-4078

delia.lopez@conill.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

