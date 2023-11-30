Trina Solar to offer modules and trackers for 90MW PV power plants in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar (SHA: 688599) has secured a supply agreement with the Brazilian EPC contractor Fiber X to offer solar modules and trackers to the CEMIG SIM project, composed of several distributed generation solar power plants, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project has total capacity of 90MW.

Under the agreement Trina Solar will supply high-performance Vertex DEG21-660W modules and Vanguard 1P solar trackers. Trina Solar is one of the top five solar tracker suppliers in Latin America, and is continuously striving to provide better value for clients' solar power plants. The integrated solution of Vertex modules and Vanguard trackers will maximize the potential of 210mm bifacial modules. Collaboration with Fiber X is a benchmark of Trina Solar's integrated delivery solution in Latin America.

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P is designed with patented technologies in its driving system and structure, making it particularly suitable in uneven terrain, guaranteeing safe running in high winds and reducing labor needs during system installation and maintenance. Since the product was launched last year, Vanguard 1P has been delivered over 1GW in Brazil.

Based on the advanced 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar's Vertex 660W modules deliver higher efficiency, power, energy yield and reliability, as well as lower LCOE. They have passed static mechanical load standard testing and five other rigorous tests, demonstrating rock-solid reliability and offering consistently higher value to customers.

Vertex 660W modules have also achieved excellent results in the PVEL reliability test nine years in a row, with great reliability recognized by renowned institutions. Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW by the third quarter of this year, giving them a world No 1 ranking.

"Offering an integrated solution with both modules and trackers is a new business model for Trina Solar in Brazil," said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, President of Trina Solar Latin America. "Trina Solar Vertex DEG21 series modules, with 210mm PERC bifacial cells, have a maximum power output up to 670W. Vanguard 1P trackers can perfectly match the 210mm module size, and our smart control system combined with controllers, algorithms and SCADA platform, are the "brain" of the solar tracker system in controlling facing angles, maximizing power generation potential at both the front and back of modules."

