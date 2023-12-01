This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI's threat to certain jobs and Opera's campaign against boring browsers.
- How Gen AI Proof is Your Job?
New workplace research from Pearson, the world's leading learning company, finds that white collar roles are under greater threat from generative AI than blue collar roles, as the technology takes a greater foothold in the global economy.
- IBM Advances Geospatial AI to Address Climate Challenges
IBM announced new efforts that apply its geospatial AI technologies, including IBM's geospatial foundation model developed in collaboration with NASA, to climate efforts including analysis of urban heat islands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE); reforestation across Kenya; and climate resiliency in the United Kingdom (UK).
- Eric André and Opera GX bury boring browsers in chaotic rampage
"This campaign, by way of Eric André, inspires you to question whether the browser you're using is actually good or just some BS your system tray inherited. Our money is on the latter," said Auryn Hiscock, Creative Lead, Opera GX.
- OpenText to Divest Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) Business to Rocket Software for $2.275B
OpenText's AMC business provides market leading mainframe modernization and connectivity software to more than 10,000 customers enabling them to run mission-critical business applications in hybrid cloud environments.
- Honeywell's Augmented Reality Solution Helps Set the Stage for Effortless Holiday Shopping Experiences
Used by companies worldwide to scan millions of barcodes each day, SwiftDecoder transforms camera-enabled devices into efficient barcode scanners, offering fast and accurate data capture. For retailers, it seamlessly integrates the software's augmented reality plug-ins into both store associate- and customer-facing applications.
- Connect K-12's 2023 report celebrates 74% of U.S. school districts now meeting FCC internet connectivity goal
"This demonstrates that the FCC's goal is not just attainable, it actually benefits school districts in several ways," said Emily Jordan, Vice President of Education Initiatives, CN. "Students and teachers are getting the connectivity they need in every classroom, every day, and the districts are potentially saving money."
- Curriculum Associates Expands Student-Focused AI Capabilities with Purchase of Speech Recognition Leader SoapBox Labs
SoapBox's first-of-its-kind, equity-based voice engine caters to the unique speech patterns of children, powering Grades K–12 tools—including classroom-focused learning and assessment products, apps, and platforms—to support early literacy, reading fluency, language learning, and more.
- BlackBerry Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report Shows 70 Percent Increase in Novel Malware Attacks
"Malicious actors are working harder than ever to expand their range and volume of cyberattacks," said Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry. "The intensifying number of novel attacks targeting nations and industries demonstrates the impact of the macroeconomic climate on cybersecurity."
- Kajeet Unveils Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform
The Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform is set to transform the landscape of in-building cellular coverage. This innovative solution is designed to bridge cellular coverage and capacity gaps, delivering exceptional connectivity for property owners, mobile network operators (MNOs), and mobile users.
- XTX Markets launching $10 million 'Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad Prize'
A grand prize of $5mn will be awarded to the first publicly-shared AI model to enter an AI-MO (Mathematical Olympiad) approved competition and perform at a standard equivalent to a gold medal in the IMO. There will also be a series of progress prizes, totalling up to $5mn, for publicly-shared AI models that achieve key milestones towards the grand prize.
