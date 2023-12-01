Unveiling the Transformative Journey: Gen Z's Perspectives towards Reform and Opening-Up

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 45 years, reform and opening-up has emerged as a pivotal strategy in shaping the fate of modern China, enabling the nation to reconcile with its past and embark on a transformative journey towards a more expansive global stage.

The sixth episode of season three of the China Daily series Youth Power, on the theme "Gen Z's Perspective: 45 Years of Reform and Opening-Up" was broadcast online on November 30. Gen Z guests gathered in Shenzhen, China's first special economic zone, to experience the ever-evolving face of "China speed" and explore the era-defining significance and global contributions of reform and opening-up.

(PRNewswire)

Standing in front of the Qianhai Stone, with a breathtaking view in sight, Gen Z guests were introduced to the Qianhai cooperation zone. As a trailblazer in Shenzhen-HK cooperation, it has consistently deepened its regional connectivity policies. China's spirit of innovation, perseverance, and daringness has played a pivotal role in transforming Qianhai into a towering metropolis that attracts multinational corporations from all around the world.

Having witnessed the miraculous development of Shenzhen, Gen Z guests worldwide were awestruck by the "China speed" and shared their most impressive feelings towards reform and opening-up.

Dylan Austin Walker from the United States exclaimed that the 45-year achievement was unparalleled and unimaginable. Diego Rodriguez, a Gen Z youth from Spain said, "What the reforms did was trying to provide a better way for people to live, and look for a way for the country to develop, so that this wealth could be served among all of its people."

The spring breeze of reform is sweeping across the country, and other regions such as Hainan and Chongqing have also contributed to the remarkable journey of reform and opening-up.

Chang Shujie, from National Nanfan Research Institute (Sanya), Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and Zhang Yangrui, Assistant President of Sanya BGI Life Sciences Research Institute, introduced that the official launch of the Hainan Free Trade Port in 2018 has resulted in numerous innovative advancements in system construction and governance models, which later have been replicated and popularized nationwide, serving as a crucial demonstration of leadership.

Long Yong, professor from School of Economics and Business Administration Chongging University, said that the mountainous city of Chongqing established its bond with the world not only through the connectivity of the southern section of the Yuxinou railway, but also through the increasing openness in the fields of culture, society, science and technology.

Casting sight to the global landscape, Gen Z guests coincidentally stated that China's reform and opening-up not only propelled its own economy to new heights but also brought benefits to people around the world.

Jane Amelia Ma from Indonesia shared an inspiring example of how China's assistance has enabled Indonesia to have a high-speed railway connecting the new capital Jakarta and Bandung.

"So actually in Africa there are four countries that in the 70s developed their own economic zones. One of them was Egypt, there's Liberia, there's Mauritius, and the fourth one is Senegal. This means that China's reform and opening-up isn't just for its own domestic economy, it's a kind of model for others to follow, but not in a way that you impose it, it's a way of interaction." Jood Sharaf from Bulgaria further added.

As an exploration toward modernization, China's reform and opening-up took the lead in practicing and demonstrating a socialist market economy. "It was an ideological or political innovation, because it was not a dichotomy, and it was not an "either-or" mentality. We can have prosperity while maintaining our socialist ideals and practices." The host of Youth Power Zhong Yutong highlighted.

When asked about the notion that China is closing itself off, Gen Z guests offered a distinct perspective on this issue. Dylan expressed, "I think that us just being here right now completely defeats that argument" and that "it shows a lack of understanding of what is actually happening here." Jood added that during her studies in international relations in China, she learned "more about Western philosophy, policies in different countries, in Africa, and also in Asia, than when I was in another country."

Going forward, it's incumbent on Gen Z guests to engage in the deepening of reform and opening-up. Xiong Tian from China suggests that hospital management can promote a more healthy lifestyle. Diego emphasizes the importance of innovation in the era full of technological marvels. Ip Suet Ying from Hong Kong SAR, China, on the other hand, emphasizes that young people should promote outstanding traditional culture beyond national borders.

Youth Power, organized by China Daily and first broadcast in June 2021, aims to build a global platform of communication and exchange, focusing on the interests and ideas of Gen Z. The program comes in the form of interviews, forums and speeches, with topics related to anything of current interest in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China Daily