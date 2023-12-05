Canopy Launches Content Innovation Solutions with hiring of key Life Sciences Executives

Will accelerate the speed of content delivery to HCPs and Patients resulting in improved Patient Outcomes

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Life Sciences ("Canopy"), a provider of clinical to commercial solutions to the life sciences industry, announced today the launch of Content Innovation Solutions, a new division of the company which will deliver services and technology that focus on eliminating inefficiencies inherent within the Life Sciences content supply chain.

Canopy LIfe Sciences ( (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Jason to the Canopy team," said Joe Walsh , CEO of Canopy.

As part of the launch, the company has added Kevin Liggett and Jason Sundberg, two seasoned industry executives, to lead the effort. Kevin has over 27 years' experience in software and technology, and previously led Veeva Vault PromoMats DAM and modular content product design and delivery. Jason's career spans 24 years dedicated to Life Sciences commercial content including 5 years at Veeva, launching DAM and modular content capabilities, and more recently at IQVIA where he held the role of Senior Director, Commercial Product & Strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Jason to the Canopy team," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Canopy. "With over 175 content specialists, Canopy is already recognized as the industry leader in the review and approval of medical and promotional content. With the launch of the Content Innovation Solutions, we will extend our service and technology capabilities across the entire content supply chain, addressing the critical needs of our customers," added Walsh.

Jason Sundberg remarked, "I am excited to join the existing team of experts already in place at Canopy. Our goal is to build content solutions that enable our Life Sciences customers to engage with HCPs and patients more quickly and clearly resulting in improved patient outcomes."

Kevin Liggett further explained, "Canopy is a company whose existing services set the high-water mark standard in the industry. I am excited to contribute my life sciences skills and understanding to introduce innovative services and technology to the market. We believe by addressing the inefficiencies inherent within the current Life Sciences content lifecycle we will accelerate the speed at which content can be delivered to the marketplace."

Canopy, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, received a growth investment from WestView Capital Partners in 2021 with the goal of building out end-to-end solutions for clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the life sciences industry. WestView is a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies with a longstanding dedication to the life sciences services sector.

About Canopy:

Canopy provides clinical to commercial solutions to over 225 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company offers solutions in the areas of Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Operations, MLR, Content Innovation, Medical Affairs, Technology, and Global Recruiting.

More information can be found here: www.hellocanopy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marc Ioli

Canopy Life Sciences, LLC

Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 102

marc.ioli@hellocanopy.com

Canopy Logo before name (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canopy Life Sciences