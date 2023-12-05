Email Automation from GoDaddy Offers Custom Emails to Deliver the Right Message at the Right Time

Email Automation from GoDaddy Offers Custom Emails to Deliver the Right Message at the Right Time

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses today have a lot of competition when it comes to getting and keeping the attention of their customers. Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to stand out and according to a recent survey, 55% of consumers say email is their preferred digital channel for business communication.

GoDaddy Email Automation: Modal (PRNewswire)

GoDaddy's Email Automation gives small businesses a professional touch while adding value to their customers experience.

To help small business owners enhance their email marketing efforts, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, launched Email Automation for Websites + Marketing .

This powerful new tool allows businesses to customize, schedule and trigger email communication automatically using intuitive templates, freeing up time to allow entrepreneurs to focus on growing their business.

A few of these email templates include:

Welcome emails for email subscribers, members, and new customers.

Commerce emails for order confirmations, order shipments and order cancellations.

Appointment booking confirmations and appointment reminders.

Abandoned cart emails to prompt customers to complete their check out.

With each template completely customizable, entrepreneurs can ensure their brand's color scheme, imagery and tone of voice are clearly reflected in all emails. Plus, entrepreneurs can personalize these automated emails to include the recipient's name, phone, email, and other personal details, so their customers feel seen and valued.

"Sending the right message at the right time to the right audience is key to standing out in your customers inbox," said Eric Johnson, senior product manager for GoDaddy. "GoDaddy's Email Automation streamlines the customer communication process, giving small businesses a more professional touch and adding value to their customers experience."

To start using Email Automation, existing Websites + Marketing customers can login to their GoDaddy account, locate the "Connections" option in the dashboard and then click "Automations".

To sign up for Websites + Marketing, visit godaddy.com/websites/website-builder .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Email Automation: Email Marketing Campaigns (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.