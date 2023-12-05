Ivy Rehab's Commitment to Quality Care Recognized by CMS as Exceptional in MIPS Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy"), a national leader in adult outpatient rehabilitation and pediatric specialty rehabilitation services, has been recognized for a second consecutive year by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") for providing "Exceptional" clinical care under the CMS Merit Incentive Payment System ("MIPS") program. While participation in the MIPS program has remained voluntary for providers through 2022, Ivy, being consistent with its mission to provide best-in-class care and outcomes, has opted to participate in CMS' Quality Payment Program ("QPP") across all of its facilities, allowing its clinicians across the network being recognized as Exceptional, top-tier providers.

The CMS QPP Merit-based Incentive Payment System, or MIPS, recognizes and rewards providers who commit to objectively demonstrating their clinical performance through reporting both objective outcomes measures and patient experiences in a manner that holds them accountable to the quality of care provided. Across a network of more than 300+ eligible clinics and 1000+ clinicians, Ivy Rehab's average score exceeded 98 points on a scale of 1-100, which was well above the threshold for achieving the designation of "Exceptional" performance.

"At Ivy Rehab, we continue to provide our patients and the communities that we serve with the best-in-class clinicians who are committed to providing outstanding care and outcomes as noted by our "Exceptional" performance designation for the second consecutive year in the MIPS program. Ivy Rehab remains committed to attracting, retaining, and developing best-in-class clinicians through our deep investments in clinical and professional training for our providers to meet the needs of their patients and to fulfill the mission of Ivy to "Inspire people to live life to the fullest" while ensuring that our teammates adhere to our mission by creating exceptional patient experiences and outcomes," said Jeremy VanDevender, PT, Ivy's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Our exceptional performance with regard to our MIPS continues to demonstrate the excellent care that Ivy Rehab provides to all patients. We have a clinical excellence team that is second to none, and it provides a great opportunity for professional growth of all clinicians," Said Kathryn ('Kat) Wood, PT, DPT, OCS Clinic Director, and Area Director in Ivy's Michigan Market. "These efforts give us the tools to continue our dedication to optimal outcomes at a very high level. Our clinicians are focused and will continue to focus on providing the best care possible, and this recognition for a second year in a row is a great reflection of the efforts by everyone at Ivy."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

