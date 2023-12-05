Society Brands Receives JobsOhio Grant to Support Corporate Expansion at New Headquarters at Iconic Hall of Fame Village Complex

JobsOhio grant will be used to build-out office space and create 70 jobs over the next three years for Society in Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands , a tech-enabled consumer products company built for and by founders, has secured a grant from JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, to accelerate expansion at its newly-secured corporate headquarters at the iconic Hall of Fame Village Complex in Canton, Ohio.

Society Brands (PRNewswire)

JobsOhio awarded a $300,000 grant to Society Brands that will be used to create 70 jobs in the local community over the next three years as Society continues its growth plans. Currently, Society Brands boasts 100 employees across the U.S., with many of the executive team, technology group and mergers and acquisition department located in Canton, Ohio. Eventually, more than 85 jobs will be local, and many will be based in the Hall of Fame Village Complex office space.

Society Brands will celebrate its move to the Hall of Fame Village Complex, hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 5 attended by local dignitaries, investors, and supporters of the company. Initially, Society will utilize 3,800 square feet on the top floor of the facility with the intent to expand their footprint over time.

"We are proud to have our headquarters in Canton, Ohio," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Society Brands, himself a native of the region. "Although the city is best known for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the complex and its several amenities complement our overall brand position and is the ideal location to invite investors, acquisition targets, team members and our brand presidents."

Society Brands' growth as a tech-enabled, e-commerce aggregator has been fast and calculated. Since inception, the company has acquired eight exceptional brands, founded by visionary leaders, with a dedicated and loyal consumer base that drives sales on their direct-to-consumer sites. The company has ambitious plans for further acquisitions and the JobsOhio grant will be invaluable to Society Brands as they expand their corporate headquarters workforce.

"We are proud to have this growing, innovative e-commerce organization in Stark County," said Stark Economic Development Board President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Hexamer. "Society Brands' decision to build and grow their corporate headquarters here demonstrates Stark County's strength in skilled workforce and its business-friendly environment. Along with our partners at JobsOhio and Team NEO, we look forward to Society Brands' continue success in the Northeast Ohio Region."

Unlike others in the space, Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, offering a unique business model whereby entrepreneurs obtain meaningful liquidity while tapping into Society Brands' leadership, expertise, best practices, and other resources. At the same time, the brands' founders are afforded the opportunity to stay on board to scale their business to new heights.

Society Brands currently supports eight brands including Club EarlyBird, Capsule Supplies, Barnesmith, Power Theory, and Wolf Tactical, with a robust pipeline of further acquisitions soon.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on their own DTC sites and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society Brands