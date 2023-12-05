Southwest Gas Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the West Four Years in a Row in the J.D. Power Gas Utility Business Satisfaction Study

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company"), delivered award-winning customer satisfaction and ranked #1 among Business Natural Gas Service in the West, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

"Serving our customers is a responsibility we take seriously – and we work diligently to deliver exceptional service and value every day," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "In addition to meeting their energy needs, we are committed to meeting our customers' expectations for quality customer service, and effective communication. We are honored to be ranked #1 by J.D. Power and humbled by our customers' recognition of our efforts to serve them with excellence."

"Our sincere thanks to our business customers for ranking us #1 in the West. Customers are at the center of everything we do at Southwest Gas, and we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy service and providing an exceptional customer experience," said Reagan Monroe, Vice President of Customer Experience. "Our customers rely on us every day for their energy needs, and it's our pleasure and privilege to serve and support growth and development and the critical value that these businesses provide to our communities."

Highlights of our ranking:

As part of the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one in the West in customer satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 838; 53 points above the West Region. The Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction across six key factors — safety and reliability; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; price; communications; and customer contact. The Company was also recognized for delivering the best in safety and reliability, billing and payment, customer contact, price, and communications in the West Region of the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.





The 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 8,890 online interviews of business customers in decision-making roles related to their utility company. The study was fielded from January to September 2023 with 59 brands included, each serving more than 25,000 business customers, representing more than 4.4 million business customers total.

For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a safe, sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability and swgas.com/safety.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation