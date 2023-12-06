Anixa Biosciences to Host Conference Call This Evening to Discuss Positive New Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of Breast Cancer Vaccine

– Data to be released at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, following presentation at 2023 SABCS –

– Conference call to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET –

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, will publicly release new data this evening from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of its breast cancer vaccine, which was presented for the first time today at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ("SABCS"). All interested parties are invited to join an upcoming conference call today at 6:30 pm ET to discuss the data.

Anixa is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today at 6:30 p.m. ET, during which the new data will be discussed.

Conference Call Details: Presentation host: Anixa management, with special guest speakers (bios below) Date and time: Today, December 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET Phone access: Registration Link to receive your dial-in number and unique PIN Webcast: Available at www.anixa.com under "Events & Presentations"

Guest Speakers:

Jennifer Davis: Ms. Davis is a nurse, wife, mother of three, and Triple Negative Breast Cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2018 and had chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy, and was the first person in the world to receive Anixa's breast cancer vaccine in 2021 through Cleveland Clinic . Ms. Davis is passionate about preventing breast cancer for herself and all women.

H. Michael Shepard , PH.D.: Dr. Shepard is a Key Opinion Leader in oncology. He has made seminal contributions to the fields of immunotherapy, gene therapy of cancer, and precision medicine. Dr. Shepard is best known as the inventor of the life-saving breast cancer drug Herceptin ® (trastuzumab). Herceptin was the first monoclonal antibody therapy approved for cancer, and it spawned an explosion in monoclonal therapies and antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Herceptin still generates sales of over $5 billion per year and is one of the best-selling cancer drugs of all time, having been prescribed for over 2.3 million breast cancer sufferers. Among his many awards and honors are the Warren Alpert Foundation Prize from Harvard Medical School and the Lasker-Debakey Award. The Alpert Award was shared with Dennis Slamon , Axel Ullrich , and Robert Weinberg and the Lasker-DeBakey Award was shared with Slamon and Ullrich for their development of Herceptin. Dr. Shepard is an advisor to Anixa.

Brian Leyland-Jones, MBBS, MD, PH.D., FACP, FRCPC: Dr. Leyland-Jones is also a Key Opinion Leader in oncology. He is a past Chief of Developmental Therapeutics at the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") and has served as principal, co-principal, and co-investigator on more than 100 clinical studies. While at the NCI, he coordinated the international development of Paclitaxel, a cancer drug, and while at McGill University , made numerous contributions to the development of Herceptin. Dr. Leyland-Jones has served as the director of two major cancer centers, holding positions as the Founding Chair of Oncology and Director of the McGill University Comprehensive Cancer Center (Minda de Gunzberg Chair), and Director of the Winship Cancer Centre and Associate Vice President of Health Science at Emory University (first director to achieve NCI designation in 30 years). Dr. Leyland-Jones is an advisor to Anixa.

About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with an invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives. Approximately 10-15% of those diagnoses are TNBC, however TNBC accounts for a disproportionately higher percentage of breast cancer deaths and has a higher rate of recurrence. This form of breast cancer is twice as likely to occur in African-American women, and approximately 70% to 80% of the breast tumors that occur in women with mutations in the BRCA1 genes are triple-negative breast cancer.

About Anixa Bioscience's Breast Cancer Vaccine

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine takes advantage of endogenously produced proteins that have a function at certain times in life, but then become "retired" and disappear from the body. One such protein is a breast-specific lactation protein, α-lactalbumin, which is no longer found post-lactation in normal, aging tissues, but is present in the majority of triple-negative breast cancers. Activating the immune system against this "retired" protein provides preemptive immune protection against emerging breast tumors that express α-lactalbumin. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant that activates an innate immune response, which allows the immune system to mount a response against emerging tumors to prevent them from growing. This vaccine technology was invented by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, who was the Mort and Iris November Distinguished Chair in Innovative Breast Cancer Research in the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Dr. Tuohy was inventor of the technology, which Cleveland Clinic exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences. He was entitled to a portion of the commercialization revenues received by Cleveland Clinic and also held equity in Anixa.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR- T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward- looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

