UES Expands Environmental Expertise with Acquisition of InControl Technologies

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired InControl Technologies, an environmental consulting firm located in Houston, Texas, with an additional office in Dallas. Founded in 1997, InControl Technologies provides comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services, and their addition to UES supports the company's expanding focus on environmental services. InControl Technologies' projects include a wide range of environmental site assessments, remediation management, and site closures.

InControl Technologies joins the Texas region of UES, led by Brian Powell, P.E. InControl Technologies' leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business. "With their addition, we're thrilled to expand our team of experts able to assist clients with understanding their environmental liabilities, quantifying their financial risks, and creating strategic plans to build sustainably and minimize ecological impact," said Powell, P.E.

"As we plan for the future of UES, we're proud to grow our capabilities to meet the demand for environmentally sustainable development," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "InControl Technologies' expertise in environmental services even further enhances our ability to provide environmentally sound solutions that benefit our clients and our communities."

InControl Technologies Founder and Senior Principal Michael Marcon shared, "After 27 years, InControl is starting a new and exciting chapter becoming a part of UES. From our first introduction to the UES team, I knew it was the right fit for us, culturally and ideologically. The InControl team is excited to partner with and expand UES' team of environmental experts. We look forward to sharing best practices, staying at the cutting-edge of technological developments, and increasing the services offered to our existing client base. This will be a win-win for both InControl and UES."

In September, UES also acquired Biome Consulting Group, an ecological consulting firm in the Central Gulf Coast region of Florida. Many of UES' businesses acquired to date feature robust environmental services, further enhanced with the addition of Biome Consulting Group and InControl Technologies.

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Riner Engineering, GEO Solutions, Biome Consulting Group, and now InControl Technologies, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About InControl Technologies

InControl Technologies is an environmental consulting firm located in Houston, with an additional office in Dallas. Founded in 1997, InControl Technologies provides comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services. InControl Technologies stands at the forefront of industry developments through ongoing education, innovative technology, and maintaining regulatory agency relationships. For more information, please visit incontroltech.com.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting. With nearly 4,000 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on social media .

