BrandMuscle Opens New Cleveland Headquarters

BrandMuscle opens brand-new office in the heart of Cleveland

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle proudly opens its doors for the first time in their brand-new location. Recognizing the need to downsize to support their largely remote work culture, the local marketing leader made the move to the Old Post Office at 1500 W. 3rd Street, Suite 325, Cleveland, OH.

The new office offers a local home base for more than 100 Cleveland-based employees and a destination for all others. The space serves as BrandMuscle HQ, complete with flexible workspace and collaborative areas to ensure the team is focused on clients, effectively communicating internally, and building strong relationships.

"Though we said goodbye to our original Cleveland office, it was important that we remain local," said Randy Elkins, Chief Financial Officer at BrandMuscle. "That's why we relocated only a mile away to solidify our commitment to the Cleveland business area. We are proud to have hubs in Cleveland and Chicago."

Despite having a flexible work-from-home policy, BrandMuscle wanted to maintain a space where clients and employees alike could meet and collaborate face to face. To ensure an atmosphere that balanced comfort and productivity, BrandMuscle implemented their new brand across the office's interior design, giving it a modern, updated look.

To celebrate the move, BrandMuscle invited employees to experience the new space and work amongst colleagues preceding a cocktail reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Between our updated branding, redesigned website, and new office, BrandMuscle has enjoyed a real renaissance in 2023," said Scott Weeren, Chief Executive Officer at BrandMuscle. "I look forward to hosting clients, colleagues, and partners in our new space. The atmosphere creates an environment conducive to building better relationships, solving local marketing challenges, and driving results for our clients. Today marks a new era for BrandMuscle."

