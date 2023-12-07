J.P. Morgan to Assume Management of Tredway's Trio Investment Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan today announced that Chad Tredway has rejoined the firm as the incoming Head of Real Estate Americas, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Chad Tredway Rejoins J.P. Morgan as Head of Real Estate Americas, J.P. Morgan Asset Management (PRNewswire)

After a transition period, Mr. Tredway will succeed the firm's current head of Real Estate Americas, Mike Kelly, whose retirement was announced earlier this year after 30 years in the industry. J.P. Morgan will also assume management of Mr. Tredway's Trio Investment Group, an institutional sale-leaseback property investment firm, with $250 million in assets under management, and Mr. Tredway will begin by integrating Trio into Real Estate Americas and expanding its portfolio team.

"From his previous time at J.P. Morgan and his presence in the industry, we know Chad to be a visionary leader who brings a powerful combination of real estate expertise and leadership experience," said Anton Pil, Head of Global Alternatives for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're excited to have him back at J.P. Morgan and are excited that Chad will extend Real Estate Americas' industry leadership."

"Chad is a strong cultural fit for our employees and clients and ready to take the reins of Real Estate Americas, one of the industry's largest and most well-respected real estate asset management franchises, as markets approach an inflection point, a time of great opportunity," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Mr. Tredway founded Trio Investment Group, a real estate investment management boutique specializing in institutional sale-leaseback property with $250 million in assets. He previously worked at J.P. Morgan from 2008 to 2021. Prior to leading Trio, Mr. Tredway was the Head of Real Estate Banking in the Commercial Bank. In this role, he oversaw more than $20 billion in real estate loan exposure and led a national team of 250 professionals across risk, coverage, and operations. Furthermore, Chad held senior roles within Commercial Term Lending where he helped build the largest multifamily lending portfolio (more than $80 billion) in the United States. In addition to being named to Commercial Observer's "50 Most Powerful People in Real Estate" list, Chad has been named to Crain's "40 Under 40"and Real Estate Forum's "50 Under 40" lists. He also sits on the Pension Real Estate Association Foundation board of directors. Chad graduated from Loyola University in Chicago and began his career in investment banking as an analyst in the M&A group of a multinational financial services firm before joining JPMorgan Chase in 2008.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives and J.P. Morgan Asset Management – Real Estate Americas

J.P. Morgan Asset Management – Real Estate Americas is the U.S. real estate investment platform of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. With US$74 billion (Gross Asset Value as of September 30, 2023) in equity and debt assets under management and more than 240 professionals, the platform offers real estate strategies that span from core to opportunistic and across debt and equity. J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 60 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$213 billion in assets under management and more than 800 professionals (as of September 30, 2023), J.P. Morgan offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.9 trillion (as of 9/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $317 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

