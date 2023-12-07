jbrds Pairs Significant Investment With Powerhouse Retailer Partners To Take The Next Step Toward Market Leadership

Ascending kids footwear brand secures commitments from top running and walking retailers and distributors at The Running Event in Austin

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- jbrds , a leading baby and children footwear company built to start kids off on the right foot with anatomically-designed shoes, today announced the launch of a public WeFunder campaign on the heels of fresh investment led by Maryland-based investors.

"Our partnerships with Pacers and Charm City Run validate an expansion from direct-to-consumer to retail"

The company also unveiled retail partnerships with Pacers of Northern Virginia and Washington, DC, and Charm City Run of Maryland and Delaware.

"I've known Mike for years. We decided to partner based on his decades of footwear experience combined with the jbrds leadership team's vision forged in our community to make shoes that were actually designed for children's feet," said Chris Farley, Owner and Chief Running Enthusiast at Pacers. "Our customers expect the highest quality and that will extend to kids' footwear the moment jbrds hit the shelves."

"jbrds is not only a fellow Maryland company, their team has the expertise and investment to bring shoes made to fit small feet with clinical precision to retail spaces like ours at scale," said Josh Levinson, Founder & CEO of Charm City Run.

During November's The Running Event in Austin, Texas, jbrds secured interest from retailers around the United States and launched discussions with a leading South American footwear distributor to bring scaling operations to the Americas.

"Our partnerships with Pacers and Charm City Run deepen our local business story and validate an expansion from direct-to-consumer to retail," said Mike Gugat, Co-Founder & CEO of jbrds. "Our discussions with a leading footwear distributor out of South America and retailers around the US plays into why we're all here: to help kids stand, walk, and run, while also inspiring new Moms and Dads to keep moving for the benefit of the family."

These significant commitments and partnership discussions come as jbrds launches a community raise on WeFunder: https://wefunder.com/jbrds . During the private phase of the WeFunder campaign, the company raised over $760,000.

About jbrds:

jbrds is a Baltimore-based footwear startup for infants, toddlers and kids. Its mission is to start kids off on the right foot for a life filled with physical activity. jbrds is creating innovative footwear with its introductory shoe, the Stand2Walk, designed to uniquely support the lateral column and developing cuboid bone while stabilizing a child's heel. Following its first product line, Stand2Walk (ages 9-18 months), the company will introduce ranges for all developmental phases of kids' lives — Walk2Run (ages 18 months to 3 years), Run2Play (ages 3-5 years) and GoPlay (ages 5-8 years). For more information about jbrds, the company and the footwear, visit: www.jbrds.com .

