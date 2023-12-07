Placemakr Expands its National Footprint of Hospitality Living Properties to Texas and Announces New COO

The Maverick, powered by Placemakr is the company's first launch in San Antonio as it continues to expand its blended apartment-hotel product across the US

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr, a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the continuation of its national expansion with the launch of its first blended apartment-hotel property in San Antonio, Texas. The Maverick, powered by Placemakr will be the first of its kind in San Antonio, providing its guests and residents with the brand's signature experience of transforming a single-use multifamily building into a blended experience featuring home and hotel within a single building. Placemakr is partnering with AREA Real Estate, one of San Antonio's most prolific and innovative developers, to bring this product offering to the state of Texas.

The Maverick, powered by Placemakr is an iconic historic property located at 606 N Presa St in San Antonio, TX, adjacent to San Antonio's famous Riverwalk and just blocks from The Alamo. Its location provides guests and residents with direct access to the expansive collection of restaurants, shops, nightlife and more that this bustling downtown area has to offer. The building houses 86 apartments, all of which will be fully furnished and offered for short-, medium-, and long-term stays, equipped with kitchens and on-floor laundry available for all customers. The historic property offers amenities like a rooftop penthouse available for private events, guests lounges, and plans for a new state of the art gym. In addition to the many leisure attractions in close proximity to the building, there is also office and conference space available nearby the property for corporate guests and residents. The property will be available for booking by the end of 2023, welcoming its first new customers in early 2024.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Placemakr to merge its innovative and signature experience with the iconic history of The Maverick," said David Adelman, Principal at AREA Real Estate. "We're always looking for ways to provide innovative solutions in commercial real estate. This partnership is the ideal solution to modernize this historic property and meet the rising demand in the San Antonio area."

"These are exciting times for Placemakr, as it represents our commitment to bringing our signature experience across the country," said Jason Fudin, CEO of Placemakr. "We're invested in innovation in the hospitality space and believe that this blended experience of apartment and hotels is the future of the industry. We're excited to continue our expansion while simultaneously bringing in top talent to our C-suite to ensure that the experience we deliver is best in class."

In order to meet the growing demand for its signature hospitality experience across the country, Placemakr is also expanding its internal operations with the appointment of its first company COO, Ryan Rickabaugh. In his position as COO, Rickabaugh will oversee all commercial and property operations for the organization to ensure a best-in-class experience. Before joining Placemakr as the SVP of Operations in 2022, Rickabaugh had over a decade of experience working for top retail brands like L'oreal, Kate Spade, and Bonobos. Prior, Rickabaugh served as Vice President, Omnichannel Services & Guideshops at Bonobos where he oversaw a team of 500 employees and was responsible for the brand's retail footprint and distribution. In this new role as COO, Rickabaugh will leverage his experience in building operations strategies for these top-tier retail brands to elevate Placemakr's end-to-end experience.

"I am excited to continue my journey with Placemakr as we grow our tech enabled platform and continue our focus on streamlining operational efficiencies while creating an unparalleled customer experience," said Rickabaugh.

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flexible-use property management company and commercial real estate investor that transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hotel stays. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

About AREA Real Estate, LLC

Established in 2011, AREA Real Estate, LLC is a real estate development, management, and investment group with a business model carefully crafted to achieve success in today's world where constant and rapid change is the norm. Led by veteran real estate developer and entrepreneur David Adelman, the company is exclusively focused on projects in the San Antonio market with an intense focus on unique, mixed use projects.

