Citizen Capital Names Robert C. O'Brien and Zalmay M. Khalilzad Global Advisory Board Members

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Capital, a global investment advisory firm, network capital provider, and merchant investor, today announces new Global Advisory Board members Robert C. O'Brien, who will serve as chairman, and Zalmay M. Khalilzad.

"Ambassadors O'Brien and Khalilzad bring unrivaled experience in national security and diplomacy, along with leadership at the highest levels of government," said Citizen Capital Executive Chairman S. Bond Payne. "Their strategic advice, global bona fides and personal relationships will help us to marry financial capital, network capital, and intellectual capital to create sustainable value for Oklahoma companies, economic development for our state, and wealth for our investors."

O'Brien is the co-founder and chairman of American Global Strategies LLC. He was the 27th United States National Security Advisor from 2019 – 2021, and served as the President's principal advisor on all aspects of American foreign policy and national security affairs. O'Brien is the recipient of the National Security Medal, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the National Defense Medal, the Legion d'honneur (chevalier), the Republic of China (Taiwan) Order of the Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon and the Kosovo Presidential Medal of Merits. Over his career, he has served as counsel and arbitrator in dozens of international proceedings. O'Brien holds a J.D. from the U.C. Berkeley School of Law. He received his B.A. degree in political science, cum laude, from UCLA.

Khalilzad was U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. He was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations, serving in the role from 2007 to 2009. Prior to this, Khalilzad served in the Bush administration as Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2004 to 2005 and Ambassador to Iraq from 2005 to 2007. Khalilzad came to the U.S. as a high school exchange student, and later received his doctorate at the University of Chicago. During the Reagan Administration, Khalilzad served in the Department of State and later, during the George H.W. Bush Administration in the Pentagon. Khalilzad has also served as a counselor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and as president of Gryphon Partners and Khalilzad Associates, an international business consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He has received three times the Department of Defense medal for outstanding Public Service, and was awarded their highest medals by the Presidents of Georgia, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Citizen Capital is an Oklahoma-based global investment advisory firm, network capital provider, and merchant investor. As the only global investment advisory firm in Oklahoma, the company seeks to organize capital for economic development and wealth creation in the State of Oklahoma. For more information, visit citizencapital.com .

Contact: Anthony Triana

atriana@saxum.com

405.818.0791

View original content:

SOURCE Citizen Capital