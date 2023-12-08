Energy Companies from Europe, North America, Asia, and Middle East Won Honors at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Winners Hailed from Belgium, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, tonight honored industry excellence in 21 performance categories and winners from nearly a dozen countries at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala held at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown New York City. The Awards program, now in its 25th year and often described as the "Oscars of the energy industry", recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and petrochemicals sectors, and bestowed honors on companies from Belgium, Germany, India, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US. For a third consecutive year, CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, whose reporting appears on television and CNBC's digital platforms, emceed the event, continuing a long history of CNBC guest hosts at the Awards gala.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "At this celebratory quarter-of-a-century milestone for the Platts Global Energy Awards, we are particularly honored by the industry's continued recognition of the program as the energy industry's longstanding premier awards event and welcome the opportunity to congratulate not only the finalists and winners of 2023 but those across the history of the event. Each has contributed not only to a better energy future, but in recent years, has demonstrated an enhanced commitment to greater community service, energy security and a more sustainable energy transition."

One of the program's highest honors, Energy Company of the Year went to 125-year-old RWE, a German power company now known as a leading supplier of renewables. Judges noted its distinctive total energy strategy. They praised the company for "'adaptability and agility in a time of crisis' and for 'responding with powerful and impactful solutions' in the face of the global energy upheaval."

The esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser. Judges spotlighted the "transforming and diversifying" impact of Amin Nasser's four-decade journey within the world's largest oil and gas company and his rise from petroleum engineer to CEO. Judges pointed to Nasser's business acumen and leadership in the company's pioneering of hydrogen as an energy source. Among his many appointments, judges noted Nasser's global influence and esteem, as a member of energy thought leadership and financial institutions.

An independent panel of judges chose the winners of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards from finalists selected from nominations that represented 33 different countries. Over 400 industry executives attended tonight's gala.

In other individual achievement categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards, winners included:

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, head of UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar, was presented with the esteemed Chief Executive of the Year Award, which was particularly notable after his win in 2022 of the Platts Global Energy Awards' Chief Trailblazer of the Year honors. Among his many accomplishments and contributions, judges were impressed by Al Ramahi's support of women in sustainability, thought leadership, commitment to continuous innovation and multi-national approach to clean energy solutions.

Chief Trailblazer of the Year Award 2023 went to Daniel Shugar of the California -based Nextracker Inc. Judges pointed to his skillful shepherding of the industry-critical innovation of smart solar tracking technology, now popular across five continents.

Jeanette Gitobu of Belgium's Global Wind Energy Council was singled out from her peers for Rising Star Individual Award. She was lauded by judges for her dedication to ensuring that the global wind energy industry scales equitably and sustainably, with a future workforce that is diverse and inclusive. Judges were also impressed by her leadership in developing Africa's first-of-its-kind large-scale hybrid renewable energy power plant.

Among the first-time winners of a Platts Global Energy Award, were Sacramento-California -based Infinium, a producer of electrofuels –synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide instead of petroleum or food production resources-- which took Energy Transition Technology Award honors, and DTEK Group, Ukraine's largest private energy company, which received Corporate Impact Comprehensive Portfolio Award honors. The judges applauded DTEK Group and its CEO for not only "keeping the lights on" for more than seven million customers in a time of great stress and hardship for the country, but also for maintaining employee paychecks despite uncertain customer payment ability.

For details of these and other Awards winners of this year's Platts Global Energy Awards, access the December issue of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Magazine or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

2023 Platts Global Energy Award Winners

Energy Company of the Year

RWE

Germany

Chief Executive of the Year

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar

UAE

Chief Trailblazer of the Year

Daniel Shugar, Nextracker Inc.

USA

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia

Rising Star Award - Company

TS Conductor

USA

Rising Star Award - Individual

Jeanette Gitobu, Global Wind Energy Council

Belgium

Deal of the Year - Financial

Air Products, ACWA Power, NEOM

USA, Saudi Arabia

Deal of the Year - Strategic

Impact Electrons Siam

Thailand

Energy Transition Award - Upstream

California Resources Corporation

USA

Energy Transition Award - Midstream

PT Pertamina Gas

Indonesia

Energy Transition Award - Downstream & Chemicals

Valero Energy Corporation

USA

Energy Transition Award - LNG

NextDecade Corporation

USA

Energy Transition Award - Power

Husk Power Systems

USA

Grid Edge Award

Kraken

United Kingdom

Corporate Impact Award - Targeted Program

Power Grid Corporation of India

India

Corporate Impact Award - Comprehensive Portfolio

DTEK Group

Ukraine

Corporate Sustainability Award - Energy Consumer

Duracell

USA

Sustainable Chemicals Award - Best Product

Viridis Chemical

USA

Infrastructure Project of the Year

Energy Market Authority

Singapore

Commercial Technology of the Year

Ceres

United Kingdom

Energy Transition Technology of the Year

Infinium

USA

