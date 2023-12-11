AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Announces the Strategic Acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., Marking Significant Expansion into Transportation Services

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. acquires a Transportation platform for continued growth by M&A. In a Visionary All-Stock Transaction, AmeriGuard Formally Announces its Acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., Signifying a Calculated Move into the Transportation Sector and Enhancing its Service Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. ("AmeriGuard" or the "Company"; OTCQX: AGSS), a national leader in comprehensive security solutions, has today announced the definitive acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., a services company in the transportation industry. This all-stock transaction, a strategic addition to AmeriGuard's service portfolio, underscores the Company's commitment to expanding its service offerings in adjacent markets, leveraging synergies between security and transportation services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in AmeriGuard's expansion strategy, allowing for a diversified service range that meets the growing demands of transportation services. It demonstrates the Company's innovative approach to growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, enhancing its overall market position and service capabilities.

"Our acquisition of TransportUS heralds a transformative era for AmeriGuard, amplifying our reach beyond traditional security services and into the burgeoning realm of secure transportation," expressed Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard. "This strategic move not only broadens our service portfolio but also complements our core competencies, enabling us to provide integrated, comprehensive security solutions. With this, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders."

The integration of TransportUS's assets and operational backbone presents AmeriGuard with substantial opportunities to drive innovation and offer unified solutions to a broader clientele. By harnessing TransportUS's established infrastructure and combining it with AmeriGuard's renowned security services, the Company is set to redefine standards within the sectors it serves, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service quality.

AmeriGuard's strategic acquisition comes at a pivotal time when industries worldwide are recognizing the critical nature of transportation services. AmeriGuard's entrance into this space signals a proactive response to these market dynamics. AmeriGuard's entrance into the transportation sector will contribute positively to the Company's topline annualized revenue. AmeriGuard's' annualized revenue run-rate on a quarter over quarter basis has increased approximately 24%. The strategic diversification allows for the leveraging of cross-industry trends and bolsters the Company's capacity for future acquisitions, fortifying its footprint in the security and transportation industries.

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a security services company, specializing in armed security guards. Its principal clients are the Military, Federal, and State government. It has been in business since 2000.

Statements in this press release regarding AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

