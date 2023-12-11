Tickets and VIP packages for the big game spectacular at Resorts World Las Vegas on sale now

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 10, 2024 the highly anticipated, annual MAXIM BIG GAME Experience presented by Vivid Seats affair will bring a Casino Royale theme with excitement and spectacle to Resorts World Las Vegas , in partnership with leading online ticket exchange, Vivid Seats , iconic multimedia company, MAXIM and full-service event production company unKommon events . VIP hospitality will be brought to life by nightlife and lifestyle powerhouse, E11EVEN .

MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS TAKING OVER LAS VEGAS STRIP ON EVE OF BIG GAME

As football's biggest game of the year descends on the Entertainment Capital of the World, the Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas will transform for an exclusive, one-night only event. The Maxim Casino Royale Experience presented by Vivid Seats will immerse guests in the sophistication, thrill and glamour of vintage Las Vegas with state-of-the-art event production, signature cocktails and bottle service, delectable dining offerings from Resorts World Las Vegas' restaurant collection, unique brand activations, a silent auction and more. As the night unfolds, guests will mix and mingle among Hollywood stars, professional athletes and be treated to world-class live performances. Entertainment for the 2024 event will be announced soon. Previous performers at MAXIM Big Game events include The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, 50 Cent, Gunna, Lil Baby, Zedd, Loud Luxury, Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, Post Malone, among other A-listers.

"As Las Vegas continues to transform into the ultimate sports destination and gears up to host the city's first ever Big Game, we are thrilled to partner with MAXIM and unKommon events to create this one-of-a-kind event that captures the energy of the city," said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivid Seats. "Vivid Seats is a platform that elevates the live event experience for fans, and we look forward to making the Big Game weekend even bigger this year."

As sports and entertainment intersect, the 2024 event will be the largest MAXIM Big Game event to-date with over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, 120 VIP tables, an exclusive artist compound and will welcome over 7,000 guests to experience the thrill at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"Our team has been planning for upwards of a year, and the 2024 MAXIM Casino Royale Experience presented by Vivid Seats will be the best event to date," said Seth Kaplan, founder of unKommon events. "Las Vegas and The Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas are the perfect backdrop for this incredibly immersive experience that we will be bringing to life."

VIP hospitality will be powered by celebrated industry giant, E11EVEN, setting the stage for the ultimate, one-of-a-kind experience with a lifestyle activation area within the venue and an exclusive VVIP lounge on stage with unparalleled views of the live performances. Additional details to be announced soon.

For more information on VIP packages, corporate hospitality packages and sponsorships, please reach out to maximsb@unkommonevents.com .

Tickets for the MAXIM Casino Royale Experience presented by Vivid Seats are on sale now and can be purchased online only at Vivid Seats at www.vividseats.com/maximparty .

About MAXIM

MAXIM is a luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is aspirational and inspirational. It publishes 11 editions distributed in 75 countries. MAXIM celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, as well as self-made business titans and superstar athletes.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live," the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, New York Post, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About unKommon events

From the founder of In the Know Experiences, unKommon events is a full service event management and production company with strong expertise in highend live entertainment experiences, event sponsorships, nightlife and marketing industries. With over a decade of experience, unKommon specializes in taking events to another level, managing front of house & ticketing operations, experiential hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premiere exclusive events around the globe.

E11EVEN Miami

Located in Downtown Miami, Florida, E11EVEN MIAMI is the world's first and only 24/7 ultraclub. Since opening the doors in 2014, people have flocked to the unique nightlife experience, making it one of the most recognized clubs worldwide. E11EVEN MIAMI accolades include being awarded "Best New Nightclub Concept," perennially voted among the top 10 nightclubs worldwide, and becoming the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally. E11EVEN plays host to some of the most spectacular live shows ever performed inside a nightclub with world-class aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, and exotic dancers. Bringing the highest level of performance art, choreographed to original music against the backdrop of state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology, E11EVEN MIAMI is known for presenting unforgettable up-close-and-personal performances by some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry. Stars such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam have taken the stage in front of guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dwyane Wade, Vin Diesel and more. Offering premium bottle service and a delectable food menu, E11EVEN MIAMI delivers a one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience throughout all aspects of the 20,000 sq. ft. space, truly revolutionizing the VIP experience in the nightlife industry. E11EVEN MIAMI is located at 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, visit 11miami.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact

Stephanie Capellas & Emily Clayton

Carma Connected

maximsb@carmaconnected.com

View original content:

SOURCE MAXIM