Shattering Its Previous Records by a Significant Margin... Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2023 Concludes Its Activities for This Year

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission has concluded the activities of the 2023 Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, themed "Transcultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age," after three days of hosting over 4,900 visitors and featuring a range of scientific programs, educational initiatives, and diverse activities.

Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2023 Concludes Its Activities for This Year

The Commission announced the conference's remarkable outcomes and strategic accomplishments over its three days, including partnerships with 12 local and international partners, the public signing of the Saudi Philosophy Society's membership into the International Union of Philosophical Societies, and its addition to the International Philosophy Conference (Rome, 2024). The conference hosted several prominent names in the philosophical arena, including Dr. Simon Critchley, Mr. Suleiman Al-Nasser, Dr. Hamou Naqari, Dr. Najib Hassadi, Dr. Malak Al-Juhani, Dr. Cynthia Freeland, and Dr. Robert Bernasconi, who participated in the conference's scientific program, while some offered workshops for conference visitors.

The conference discussed 11 main themes and 69 sub-themes, hosted over 70 international and local speakers, organized more than twenty workshops for children, adolescents, and adults, and presented over 6 accompanying events and activities. In this context, the Commission expressed the conference's significant focus on research advancement and academic growth, having received 144 scientific proposals from more than 20 countries. These proposals were peer-reviewed and evaluated by the Saudi Journal of Philosophical Studies, with approximately 39 proposals selected for discussion at the conference venues. Additionally, the Commission organized a philosophical debate competition among Saudi university students, culminating in a single team's victory on the final day of the conference following a philosophical dialogue discussing the impact of isolation on self and identity.

During its three days, the conference presented a variety of interactive experiences that visitors praised for their diversity, aimed at simplifying philosophical concepts for attendees. These included "The Maze of Philosophical Dilemmas," offering a real-life simulation of ethical quandaries, the "Intersections of Art and Philosophy" exhibit, showcasing a visual display of the convergence of philosophy and arts, a cinema for philosophical short films offering a unique cinematic experience, and the "Philosophy History Mural," interactively summarizing the history of philosophy over time to the present day.

Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission Logo (PRNewsfoto/Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission) (PRNewswire)

Riyadh International Philosophy Conference Logo (PRNewsfoto/Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission) (PRNewswire)

