BEYOND SYMPTOM RELIEF: THE SCIENCE BEHIND TRULY EFFECTIVE COLD REMEDIES

It's cold and flu season and staying healthy is top of mind. People often use common cold and flu remedies that purport to suppress symptoms, unaware that the latest science has shown that commonly used over the counter products result in prolonging the sick days and even causing secondary infections. Even the FDA has recently started reexamining previously allowed over the counter ingredients. An FDA advisory committee recently unanimously voted that phenylephrine, a common decongestant saddled with many side effects, is ineffective. The same vigilance is now being applied by the FDA to other active ingredients, which given decades of independent research against are also teetering being delisted.

Dr. Nazlie Latefi, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Applied Biological Laboratories, has been on the forefront of cold and flu research decades. She collaborates with major academic institutions and leads a team of world-renowned researchers in investigating the cause of cold and flu symptoms. They posit, as verified by other independent research, that inflammation is the cause of cold and flu symptoms.

Dr. Latefi and team have isolated molecules found in nature that effectively modulate and balance upper respiratory and systemic inflammation, while also maintaining optimal homeostasis in the body. Their product Biovanta has been proven in published peer review scientific studies and shown in RDBPC clinical trials to dramatically alleviate symptoms in a few hours and shorten the duration of cold and flu by many days.

We contract cold and flu when their respective viruses successfully penetrate the mucus layer. They first enter the airway epithelial cells to trigger upper respiratory inflammation, causing such symptoms as sore throat, congestion, and cough. As the sickness advances, it triggers systemic inflammation, causing other symptoms like headache, chills, and fever. Building the body's immunity is the first line of defense against the inflammation of colds and flu. By keeping inflammation in check while the virus is being neutralized, the body would experience less severe symptoms, in turn requiring less time to recover.

An FDA Advisory Committee recently unanimously voted against oral phenylephrine, an active ingredient that has been used for nearly 20 years in most cold and flu medications as a decongestant. But new science has shown that almost all over-the-counter cold and flu products do not perform better than placebo and even compromise the health of the mucosal barrier1. These products are allowed to be sold on the market because their active ingredients were grandfathered as approved drugs when the FDA set up the monograph system in 19722.

Dr. Nazlie Latefi is the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Applied Biological Laboratories, a company that specializes in the research, development and distribution of drugs and natural products for common respiratory illnesses. Dr. Latefi is a life sciences expert holding a PhD in molecular biology and neuroscience and has written numerous peer reviewed articles for scientific, business and law journals. As an industry thought leader Dr. Latefi is also well informed on the regulatory aspects of over-the-counter drug and supplement products.

1 The epithelial lining of the upper respiratory pathway. It is the most critical and first defense against pathogens, including viruses and bacteria

2 FDA established the OTC drug monograph process through rulemaking in 1972. which allowed OTC monograph drugs to be marketed without an approved drug application if they meet the requirements of section 505G of the FD&C Act, including the OTC drug monograph (OTC monograph) and other applicable requirements.

