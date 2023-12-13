Fair Trade USA Awarded 2023 Amazon Web Services IMAGINE Grant

Fair Trade USA will work with Amazon's cloud computing arm to scale programs and impact via new insights platform.

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA is proud to announce its selection as a winner of the 2023 Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant, a public grant opportunity open to registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and U.K. who are using technology to solve the world's most pressing challenges.

Fair Trade USA will launch an enhanced Partner Portal in the second half of 2024 that will include a new Insights Platform supported by a core data warehouse, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other powerful features using the support from AWS. These new features will provide new levels of insights to commercial partners, putting supply chain and impact data at their fingertips.

Fair Trade USA was named a winner in the Go Further, Faster category which recognizes highly innovative projects using advanced cloud services. Fair Trade USA will receive up to $150,000 in unrestricted funding, up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credits, and engagement with AWS technical specialists. Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to continue innovating the ways in which businesses can stay close to their supply chains and the impact that they are driving through Fair Trade," said Paul Rice, Founder and CEO of Fair Trade USA. Rice continued, "By providing these business-critical insights to our partners, we will be able to continue meeting the expectations for transparency and enhanced data, which will allow us to continue scaling commitments to Fair Trade across sectors."

The ability to provide improved data and insights on demand is an increasing need as businesses navigate increasingly complex and challenged supply chains. It will also give the organization a more holistic understanding of the impact of its programs, identifying both challenges and opportunities in its mission to lift millions more people out of poverty while protecting the environment and empowering consumers to shop their values across more and more products.

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of Fair Trade products in North America. Its award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains. The trusted Fair Trade Certified™ label on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent Fair Trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

