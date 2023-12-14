The Kinetix Group Hosts Inaugural TKG PACT Leaders Circle Healthcare Executive Briefing

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to life science account management excellence, The Kinetix Group (TKG) hosted the inaugural event for its TKG PACT Leaders Circle healthcare executive briefing series. The series is titled "Keeping Pace with PACT: Tackling Emerging Healthcare Trends."

"Keeping Pace with PACT" encourages life science account leaders to keep pace with the "knowledge doubling curve" and discuss the latest insights surrounding the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

"The first Leaders Circle executive briefing really surprised me! I think we forget to integrate healthcare key opinion leader expertise with the incredible level of knowledge and wisdom from pharma leaders. The Leaders Circle is an impressive group of thought partners willing to share their industry experience with peers," said Warren Smedley, vice president at TKG and event moderator.

For the opening session, attendees reviewed the impact of the federal No Surprises Act (NSA) that went into effect on January 1, 2022. Key topics included:

Overview of the federal legislation

Primary protections for patients

Implications for manufacturers and providers

"The Leaders Circle was designed to help life science engagement leaders understand their customers better than they know themselves. This first session provided an understanding of added pressures to the healthcare system that many participants didn't even know existed," said Mike Hauser, senior vice president of customer engagement and strategic partnerships at TKG.

The next healthcare executive briefing will be held in January 2024.

For life science account leaders interested in applying to TKG PACT Leaders Circle, please visit here.

For more information on how TKG PACT can support your life science business, please contact tkgpact@thekinetixgroup.com or visit here.

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group (TKG), a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri Health. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

