NACD Names Commvault's Nicholas Adamo a Top Corporate Director

NACD Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

TINTON FALLS, N.J. , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that Nicholas Adamo, Chairman of Commvault's Board of Directors, has been named one of the most influential leaders by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Adamo was recognized on NACD's annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

(left to right) Commvault’s Shane Sanders, Pamela Raskow, Danielle Sheer, Martha Delehanty, and Nicholas Adamo (PRNewswire)

"This is a testament to Nick's leadership and strategic counsel as we have accelerated our growth over the last few years, doubled down on innovation, and disrupted the industry with true cloud cyber resilience," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO. "Nick has also shown an unwavering dedication to providing transparency and governance to our stakeholders. We would like to congratulate Nick on this tremendous accomplishment."

Previously, Adamo spent more than 22 years as an executive and leader at Cisco Systems and consulted with a range of technology companies. Since joining Commvault's Board in 2018, Adamo has helped the company extend its leadership in the industry, launch its hypergrowth SaaS portfolio which surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue in two years, and continue to innovate its offerings to provide best-in-class cyber resilience to our customers.

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, governance advisors, investors, media, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers. Adamo and honorees from companies including Best Buy, ScanSource, Inc., Equilar, American Eagle Outfitters, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and more were recognized at last night's 2023 Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring."

To learn more about the 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, visit https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMMVAULT