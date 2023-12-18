AccuWeather Launches AccuWeather NOW® on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream

FAST Channel Dedicated to All Things Weather Now Available for Millions of Xfinity Customers to Enjoy

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather NOW®, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel dedicated to all things weather, is now available for Xfinity customers to enjoy on X1 and the Xfinity Stream app. AccuWeather NOW® is integrated directly into the channel guide on both platforms, making it easy for Xfinity customers to discover as they are browsing through their subscribed channels and dozens of other FAST channels for something to watch.

AccuWeather NOW® launches on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream, with AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. (PRNewswire)

AccuWeather NOW® FAST Channel Launches on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream

Xfinity viewers will now have access to AccuWeather's trademark Superior Accuracy™ forecasts together with dramatic weather video; stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms; and long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world. For over 60 years, AccuWeather has refined the art and science of weather prediction to help save lives, protect property, and help people make the best weather-impacted decisions.

In addition to integration within the channel guide, Xfinity TV customers can quickly access AccuWeather NOW® on X1 by saying "AccuWeather" or "AccuWeather NOW" into their voice remote. Customers will also find the channel integrated throughout other parts of the X1 experience, including among their recently watched channels and within X1's news destination. On Xfinity Stream, AccuWeather NOW® will be available for all Xfinity customers to enjoy, regardless of whether they subscribe to Xfinity TV. It will also be included as part of the FAST lineup for NOW TV, Comcast's new streaming offering that includes 40+ live channels, 20+ FAST channels and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

"Xfinity continues to pave the way for television innovation, and we're proud to be a part of Comcast's entertainment evolution," said AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith. "Comcast's cutting-edge technology simplifies discovery and seamlessly integrates live, linear, and on-demand television together in one place, which is ideal for audiences and content providers alike. As weather and climate news becomes increasingly important to people's daily lives, AccuWeather NOW® is the first FAST channel dedicated to weather news to be integrated on X1 and Stream, providing the detailed, accurate weather information that people need to help them plan their day and keep their families safe."

"As our first FAST channel dedicated to weather news, AccuWeather NOW® is a great addition to the growing lineup of free streaming channels our customers can enjoy on X1 and Stream experience," said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Entertainment Apps.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries, and saved tens of billions of dollars in property damage. AccuWeather's talented staff achieves this noble purpose and mission through a culture of ICE – Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship.

Today, AccuWeather is the most recognized and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, known to billions, and is proven and verified to be the most accurate. Digitally, AccuWeather is the #1 weather destination in the world and one of the top destination sites that exist globally.

AccuWeather forecasts appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms including DirecTV, Charter Communications - Spectrum, Verizon, Philo, Fubo, Frndly TV, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream, Roku, Xumo, Red Box, Rockbot, LG, and Amazon Freevee.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts from any source.

AccuWeather's story is one of a fanatical dedication to Superior Accuracy™, detail, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, service, and the loyalty and commitment of scores of people who have joined AccuWeather's center of excellence, including many who have dedicated their entire careers to AccuWeather.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts and weather news.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store.

Media Contacts:

Amy Jane Finnerty

AccuWeather

pr@accuweather.com

Debbie Frey

Comcast

Debbie_Frey@Comcast.com

AccuWeather, Superior Accuracy. (PRNewsFoto/AccuWeather, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

