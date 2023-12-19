Media Minefield Makes National Waves with New Awards, Client Achievements

The Minneapolis-based PR agency was named an Inc. Power Partner thanks to client feedback

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Minefield is celebrating an award-winning year with national success for its clients while maintaining a four-day workweek mindset.

"Working with [Media Minefield] feels like working with true partners who care as much about your brand as you do."

National Success for Clients

In 2023, Media Minefield's unique Storycentric Marketing approach elevated clients' brands nationally and worldwide through its trademarked storytelling processes for proactive media coverage, strategic social media for executives, digital advertising and thought leadership.

With more than 1,750 unique interviews for brands and experts in nearly 100 markets across the U.S., the company's growth is powered by clients in the medtech, healthcare, financial services, retail and food and beverage industries.

The team secured over 200 media mentions for Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program , including FOX News and a Washington Post Op-Ed authored by Richard Petty and Billy Lane.

"Media Minefield has an uncanny ability to take my wildest, most unconventional ideas and turn them into gold in the form of earned media coverage," Darcy Betlach, Head of Experiential Marketing at Northern Tool + Equipment, said. "Working with them feels like working with true partners who care as much about your brand as you do."

In less than two weeks, the team secured more than 350 earned media stories in 40 countries for Modern Artifact as it sells Bob Ross' first-ever painting from The Joy of Painting.

Award-Winning Year

Fueled by client success, Media Minefield was named an Inc. Power Partner . The company was also named one of Fortune Magazine's 50 Best Workplaces in Marketing and Advertising for the second consecutive year and made PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list.

Founder and CEO Kristi Piehl traveled across the country, speaking to CEOs and executive teams to educate and share strategies for leaders to become Social CEOs by leveraging their social media platforms to grow their revenue, retain employees and attract talent. She was also honored by PRNEWS with a People of the Year Award in the Agency Innovators category.

One Year of 4M

The end of 2023 marks the first full year of 4M. The 4-day workweek mindset policy empowers employees to shift their work hours to fit their needs, while delivering high-level service to clients.

"This way of thinking is unheard of for agencies and service-based businesses, especially public relations, because we work closely with the 24/7 media industry," Piehl said. "It's been amazing to see the benefits and hear from our employees about how the 4-day mindset shift has positively impacted their lives."

About Media Minefield

Media Minefield is Minnesota's largest woman-owned PR agency and works with brands and executives to unlock the power of stories. Founded in 2010 by Emmy award-winning journalist Kristi Piehl, Media Minefield is disrupting the PR industry through earned, owned and paid media and crisis communication. Learn more at media-minefield.com .

