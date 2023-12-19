OURA NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS

OURA will be Integrated Across Knicks Digital Assets and During Knicks Games

at The Garden, Including Brand Exposure and Unique Activations

OURA & Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson Team Up for Branded Content

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today announced OURA, the company behind Oura Ring, the revolutionary smart ring that delivers accurate, personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance into sleep, activity, readiness, and recovery, has been named an Official Partner of the New York Knicks.

Knicks OURA Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are always searching for new and unique opportunities to engage and connect with our fans, and we loved the idea of teaming up with OURA to bring some behind-the-scenes storytelling to life," said David Hopkinson, President and COO, MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across the MSG family of companies. "It's an exciting partnership and we look forward to growing our relationship with this terrific, innovative brand."

OURA will be the presenting partner of two original content series that will run across Knicks digital channels, one which spotlights the key role that strength and conditioning plays within the organization and the other featuring custom storytelling content with Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson.

"I'm excited to work with the team at OURA to create and share content with the Oura community - specifically Knicks fans," said Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson. "I've been an Oura member for awhile and this will allow me to tell great stories of my health journey with the brand. My Oura Ring helps me recover when I need it most on or off the court and also fits in with my personal style. Looking forward to more to come with OURA!"

Additionally, OURA receives significant brand promotion inside and around Madison Square Garden including courtside LED Signage during Knicks home games and across the digital boards outside of The Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by MSG every day.

"We've been focused on diversifying our media mix and boosting our awareness this year and working with partners that share our vision has truly paid off," said Doug Sweeny, CMO at OURA. "Madison Square Garden and the Knicks are iconic brands and we're thrilled to be working with them this season. Everyone has an opportunity to own their health and with this partnership and the content we're creating, we'll be able to show the impact of managing your health with OURA to a new community of potential members. We're also fortunate enough to have Jalen Brunson from the Knicks to tell his OURA story of recovery and the impact of sleep on his game. We hope to work on more unique partnerships like this as we grow in 2024."

This year, OURA has made a number of significant consumer, business, and partnership announcements including their first-ever retail partner launch and the creation of their bespoke Rest and Recovery Kit with a well-known fitness and lifestyle brand. This fall they introduced a suite of Stress Features and a new colorway in Brushed Titanium to their core offerings.

Crown Properties Collection represented MSG Sports in this partnership.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

About Oura

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, ŌURA Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/ .

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Madison Square Garden Sports :

Ryan Watson

Ryan.Watson@msgsports.com

OURA Contact:

Taylor Robinson

Taylor.Robinson@ouraring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.