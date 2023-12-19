staffdna® to Sponsor the 2023 Servpro First Responder Bowl, Honoring Heroes on the Frontlines

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- staffdna®, the creator of the industry's first patent-pending marketplace for healthcare careers, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Servpro First Responder Bowl. This partnership underscores staffdna®'s commitment to supporting and recognizing the dedicated first responders who play a vital role in our communities.

StaffDNA launches first-of-its-kind self-service digital marketplace for the healthcare industry. Hospitals, nurses and allied professionals have a new digital platform to take control of finding and managing job placements. (PRNewsfoto/StaffDNA) (PRNewswire)

The First Responder Bowl serves as a platform to honor and celebrate the selfless heroes on the frontline, showcasing their resilience and dedication. As a proud sponsor, staffdna® acknowledges the invaluable contributions of these individuals and is honored to be a part of an event that highlights their sacrifices.

Sheldon Arora, CEO of staffdna®, expressed his enthusiasm about the sponsorship, stating, "At staffdna®, we recognize the critical role played by first responders in safeguarding our communities. Sponsoring the First Responder Bowl aligns with our commitment to supporting those who go above and beyond in the line of duty."

The First Responder Bowl, scheduled to take place on Dec 26 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium, airing live on ESPN, promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together communities, organizations, and individuals to show appreciation for the resilience and bravery of first responders.

The sponsorship not only reflects the company's dedication to making a positive difference in healthcare, but also in the communities it serves through the innovative staffdna® app that empowers medical facilities and healthcare professionals with sophisticated job matching, career management features, and advanced hiring capabilities.

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, staffdna® created the industry's first marketplace for healthcare careers, a patent-pending technology platform connecting employers and employees. Job seekers can now see fully transparent pay and job details, and employers can directly connect with candidates who qualify for open positions. The platform supports all job types, Travel, Staff, Local, and Per Diem, in an array of settings nationwide. In just three years, the company has won over 25 awards, including recognition as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company, recognition in The Dallas 100 as the fastest-growing company in 2023, and being named a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare.

