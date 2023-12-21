Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of BCUS ETF with Bancreek Capital Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts is pleased to announce the launch of the Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE: BCUS). The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on 12/21/2023.

This actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeks long-term capital appreciation by employing a rigorous, quantitative framework that leverages big data and high-performance computing with an aim of investing in companies with structurally advantaged business models.

Andrew Skatoff, Founder and CEO of Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC, shares, "We have always taken a long-term approach to investing, as there are many wonderful companies that have compounded capital for their shareholders over extended periods of time. These companies tend to have attributes like pricing power, product differentiation, executional discipline, and robust, time-tested growth strategies. We believe these companies have structurally advantaged business models. It's our view that investing in a collection of structurally advantaged businesses is the key to successful long-term investing.

With this as our guiding principle, Bancreek set out to develop an ETF that employs our rigorous, data-driven approach to identify and invest in companies with structurally advantaged business models. We are thrilled to bring BCUS to the market to provide investors with our disciplined, quantitative approach to long-term capital appreciation."

To learn more, please visit www.bancreeketfs.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.

About Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC

Bancreek Capital Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and was formed to help investors compound capital over economic cycles by investing in companies with structurally advantaged business models. Bancreek's goal is to provide investors with a systematic, data-driven approach in identifying and managing exposure to a collection of these compounders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.bancreeketfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

