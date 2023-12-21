Quantasy Announces Innovative Video Feature in True Voice App to Enrich Mindfulness and Community Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantasy unveils a transformative update to its mindfulness and wellness app, True Voice, introducing a live video feature in the app's "Spaces" section. This enhancement is not just a technological advancement but a holistic response to evolving needs in mindfulness practice, community engagement, and creator support.

Addressing Loneliness and Enhancing Engagement

True Voice, developed by Quantasy as an independent venture, has consistently aimed to make mindfulness and wellness practices more inclusive and accessible. In light of the alarming findings from the second annual Cigna U.S. Loneliness Index, where 61% of adults report feeling lonely, True Voice's new video feature emerges as a crucial tool in bridging the gap of physical availability and fostering a sense of community.

Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy, states, "The introduction of video in True Voice's Spaces is more than just a feature update; it's a commitment to address the community connections we all need. We recognize the power of digital tools in bringing people together, and with this new feature, we are enabling our users to connect visually and emotionally, even when they can't be together physically. This is about harnessing technology to heal and unite, reflecting our dedication to enrich the wellness journey of every individual."

Offering an Immersive and Personal Wellness Experience

Video Spaces significantly enhances the personalization and immersion of the mindfulness and wellness journey. It allows users to experience guided sessions, courses, and discussions more intimately, making their wellness journey more effective and engaging.

Ron Gillyard, Chief Growth Officer at Quantasy, emphasizes, "We've set out to help create a culture of mindfulness. In order to do that, we have to first understand where culture is. By incorporating video into Spaces, we are not only adapting to digital engagement trends but also offering a platform for real-time, face-to-face interaction, which is vital in today's increasingly isolated world."

Empowering Wellness Experts and Creators

This update also serves as a powerful tool for wellness experts and creators who host classes and sessions on True Voice. The video feature enables them to connect more effectively with their audience, offering a richer, more interactive teaching experience.

"Our goal is to empower wellness professionals and creators with the best tools to engage their audience," Campbell adds. "The video feature in Spaces provides them with an enhanced platform to share their expertise and connect deeply with their community."

About Quantasy

Quantasy is a digital marketing and technology company at the intersection of entertainment, advertising, technology, and culture. Understanding that brands can only truly impact cultural conversations and connect with their audiences with the right mix of Advertising, Content, Influence, and Platforms + Technology, Quantasy helps clients move culture in the right direction through its deep specialisms across all four pillars. Founded in 2011 and based in Los Angeles, its client roster spans Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, civic leaders, and global entrepreneurs, including American Honda, Google, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, and Wells Fargo. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com

Will Campbell is co-founder and CEO at the Los Angeles based creative agency, Quantasy + Associates (Q+A). In leading Quantasy, named by Ad Age as a 2021 Small Agency of the Year West, Campbell uses his unique method of blending advertising, technology, entertainment and culture to deliver business growth results for world-class clients including Wells Fargo Bank, Google, Target, American Honda and the State of California as well as provide counsel for some of the world's most iconic public figures like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart. Quantasy has won numerous industry award recognitions including Clios, Effies, ANA, The One Show, Webby Awards, Streamys and more.

Alongside his work with top tier corporations and organizations, Campbell serves as Chairman of the Quantasy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Quantasy that is committed to advancing social equality and empowerment through education, innovation and investment programs and grants. Campbell was also named to the Empowerment Congress 40 under 40. In January of 2020, Campbell was appointed to serve as a Commissioner on the Los Angeles County Small Business Commission.

Ron Gillyard is a trusted marketing and media executive who has advanced the initiatives of companies and individuals in the technology, marketing, and entertainment industries for over 25 years. Gillyard is a partner and Chief Growth Officer of Quantasy + Associates [Q+A], an award-winning full-service marketing agency. An intuitive strategist, Gillyard has been able to consistently drive revenue growth, market penetration, and creative development for his clients.

Gillyard enjoyed a remarkable career in the music and entertainment industry serving as head of multiple record labels and working with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Bebe and Cece Winans, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Alicia Keys. Gillyard earned Grammy award for his work as a producer.

Gillyard served as co-producer of the award-winning documentary "Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back." He executive produced the Peabody Award-winning, Emmy-nominated documentary, "Mr. Soul." Additionally, Gillyard has also had the pleasure of producing the award-winning Broadway-bound musical, BORN FOR THIS and will be bringing the play, SIDNEY, based on the life of Sidney Poitier, to the stage. Gillyard serves on the board of the Center Theater Group LA and the advisory board of the Boston Arts Academy.

