Say No to Drugs volunteers from Foundation for a Drug-Free World Italy share the truth about drugs with local youth. What better way to ensure their days will be merry and bright.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To reach youth at a critical time of the year, with drug and alcohol use often spiking over the holidays, Drug-Free World volunteers of the province of Monza and Brianza bring their drug education and prevention initiative to their communities. Drug-Free World is sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

Say No to Drugs volunteers of Monza Brianza reach out with the truth about drugs to help youth make the decision to live drug-free. (PRNewswire)

"People are not well informed about what drugs are and what they do," says Drug-Free World Italy executive director Oreste Depaoli. "And there are active campaigns in our society that make it look like drugs do no harm. More and more people are dying of drug overdose in Italy every year. If people knew what drugs really lead to, they could choose not to take them."

Wearing Santa hats with signature teal vests, Drug-Free World volunteers reach out with Truth About Drugs booklets on the most commonly abused drugs. Their fondest wish for the holiday season is that by sharing the facts about drugs with the youth of their communities, they can help them make the self-determined decision not to abuse them.

Drug-Free Word Italy is active throughout the year with its drug education and prevention campaign. They are featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Foundation for a Drug-Dree World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through the support of Scientology Churches and Scientologists, the Foundation offers its drug education resources free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others about drugs.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric: "Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."

SOURCE Church of Scientology International